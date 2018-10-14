Wales will be without Bale when they play the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Wales soccer coach Ryan Giggs will not have Gareth Bale on board when the Welsh team travels to Dublin to meet the Republic of Ireland squad on Tuesday. Bale, a winger for Real Madrid, is recovering from a nagging injury and won’t play this week for Wales.

Goal.com says that Bale, 29, who is recovering from a groin injury, sat out the game where Wales lost to Spain 1 to 4, and now has returned to Real Madrid to finish his recovery.

Bale, who is Wales’ high scorer, will be missed in the game versus Ireland, but hopes to recover fully. The injury started a month ago, and has reportedly been “lingering.”

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that Bale would not be traveling with the team.

“Gareth Bale has returned to his club this afternoon and will not travel to Dublin with the rest of the squad.”

The Welsh team is also missing Ethan Ampadu and Chris Mepham to injury for the Ireland trip.

Wales is actually in the second spot in the Nations League group, one point behind Denmark. The Republic of Ireland is currently in the last spot, and a loss to Ireland by Wales would be huge.

SQUAD UPDATE | DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN Gareth Bale has returned to his club this afternoon and will not travel to Dublin with the rest of the squad.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/XQgOmeLgxl — Wales ???????????????????????????? (@Cymru) October 14, 2018

RTE says that when asked about Bale’s injury, Giggs said his star player was suffering from “muscle fatigue” and would benefit from resting rather than making the trip to Ireland.

“Gareth is struggling for Tuesday.”

Bale was the lead scorer the last time Wales beat Ireland, and midfielder Aaron Ramsey said that the winger will be missed in the upcoming game.

“It’s going to be a blow being without Gareth. We know how important he is for us as he has scored so many goals. But we are looking forward to that test and hopefully, we can get back to winning ways.”

Ipswich player Gwion Edwards will be playing in Bale’s stead, and Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman has been called up to sub for Ampadu. This will be Freeman’s debut in the Nations League.

WalesOnline says that Giggs has been in touch with the Real Madrid training staff about Bale’s recovery, and suggests that the injury isn’t serious.

“The medical team are constantly in dialogue with Real Madrid, like we are with every team.”

Giggs made this latest announcement after Bale did not participate in the training session today that was to be the last one before the game against the Republic of Ireland.