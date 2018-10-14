Nikki Haley Attended ‘SNL’ Performance That Slammed Trump’s Visit With Kanye

Two of the week’s biggest stories came together in one place Saturday night. Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations — Nikki Haley — attended the broadcast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) that featured a skit that poked fun at Kanye West’s appearance in the Oval Office of the White House this week. Journalist Zach Everson posted a Twitter message containing a photo of Haley in attendance. She posted the photo to her Instagram account, but didn’t comment on the content of Saturday’s SNL broadcast.

SNL is known for putting a humorous slant on national news stories from the week, so many may have tuned in thinking that they may see a skit about Nikki Haley’s resignation as well as one about Kanye West’s visit to the Oval Office. There was some speculation this week surrounding the timing of Haley’s resignation, with some suggesting that it was a strategy intended to take attention away from upcoming mid-term elections. As reported by The New York Times, SNL chose to leave that story along though, opting instead to make light of Kanye West in the Oval Office. Kanye’s visit to the White House has drawn a wide range of comments — from praise, to concern about West’s mental health, and on to questions regarding President Trump’s motivation for hosting West.

Outgoing UN ambassador Nikki Haley attended SNL last night.https://t.co/4cHljY4zgp pic.twitter.com/Qj6qCsCE4g — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 14, 2018

Haley took in the cold-open skit with the rest of SNL viewers. Chris Redd played Kanye West, and Alec Baldwin returned for his first appearance this season as Donald Trump. It began with a “C-Span” introduction that explained that the broadcast from the Oval Office would be a conversation about “alternate universes, Superman, and flying cars.” Baldwin as President Trump then opened with a welcome to viewers.

“Thank you all for joining us today for this important discussion. It’s in no way a publicity stunt. This is a serious private conversation between three friends, plus 50 reporters with cameras.”

Redd’s version of Kanye West started right in with nonsensical statements.

“First let me begin with the idea that time is a myth…. infinite amounts of universe…. and I’m a prisoner in a different dimension. Have I lost anyone so far?”

Kenan Thompson played the role of Jim Brown. He looked embarrassed throughout the skit and at one point said, “I’ve been on coalitions with Bill Cosby and O.J. Simpson and this is the first time I have regrets.”

Kanye West appeared on SNL two weeks ago, making headlines for an off-the-air rant about Donald Trump. In fact, this marked the third consecutive week that the show devoted air time to West.