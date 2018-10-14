Watch Spain Vs. England UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

England face a must-win game in their return match against Spain if they hope to advance in the new UEFA Nations league competition.

England face a serious threat to their UEFA Nations League survival if they fail to defeat Spain on Monday, in the return match after the Spanish side edged out England 2-1, per ESPN, after an extra time equalizer by Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck was ruled out due to his foul on Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea. The loss followed by a lifeless 0-0 draw with Croatia earlier this week left England with only a single point to Spain’s six in Group A4, in the Monday match that will live stream from Sevilla, Spain.

Despite the best efforts of 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, England have scraped out just two goals in three games since losing their final two matches of the World Cup tournament in July, 90 Minutes records, getting bounced by Croatia in the semifinals and falling to Belgium in the third-place match.

Nonetheless, Kane has remained the center of rumors linking him with a move to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, who recently lost their goal-scoring sensation Cristiano Rinaldo to Italian champions Juventus, according to the BBC.

“Harry Kane is physically a fantastic striker but also technically,” Real Madrid and Spain star Sergio Ramos told the BBC. “He can surprise you. But not me as we have prepared for him.”

Harry Kane (l) of England and Tottenham Hotspur presents a threat to Spain on Monday. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Spain vs. England UEFA Nations League match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 61,000-seat Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla, Spain, on Monday, October 15. In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:35 p.m. British Summer Time on Monday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:35 Eastern Daylight Time, 11:35 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at midnight on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, were dismissed at the Round of 16 by host Russia in ignominious fashion at the 2018 tournament. But even with only two players remaining from that 2010 team, according to The Independent, Ramos — who along with Sergio Busquet is one of those two — says that the Spanish side has out their 2018 disappointment in teh rear-view mirror.

“Through the World Cup, the morale was quite low. Through the generational change and the change of coach, we have recovered our order and discipline,” Ramos said. “We have recovered our results, and our shine. To maintain that excitement of having a unique and fabulous style. It’s a good sign and and we’re on the ideal path.”

Watch highlights from last month’s Showdown between England and Spain, courtesy of of the England national team, in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Spain vs. England Group A4 UEFA Nations League match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period, fans can watch the Spain vs. England return match at no charge.

Another way to watch the Spain vs. England UEFA Nations League showdown live stream online from Sevilla, Spain, is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Spain vs. England UEFA Nations League match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the Spain vs. England UEFA Nations League Estadio Benito Villamarín matchup live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Spain-England game streamed live at no charge.

In Spain, VTM Sport has the live stream while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login. Fans can also stream the match live from Sevilla on mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League Spain-England rematch.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the Spain vs. England UEFA Nations League match, see LiveSoccerTV.com