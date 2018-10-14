Josiah and Lauren Duggar In Tears After Seeing ‘Gosnell’ Movie

The newest married Duggar couple let their emotions show after movie date.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have been spending loads of time with each other during the first few months of marriage. That includes having a date night. It’s not every day that you see any members of the Duggar family gracing the doors of a movie theater, but that’s exactly what the newly married couple did recently. However, the movie they went to see had them in tears.

According to a recent post that was shared by Josiah and Lauren on their Instagram, their choice of a flick for their date is a controversial topic that had them quite upset. The reality stars went to see the new flick called “Gosnell: The Trial Of America’s Biggest Serial Killer.” The movie just opened this weekend. It tells the story of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, the now-famous abortionist who was convicted of killing three infants after they were born alive and also one woman while he was performing an abortion on her. He was said to have aborted hundreds of babies during his 30 years running the clinic under filthy conditions.

It’s public knowledge that the Duggar family, being conservative Christians, are pro-life supporters. This is why the movie upset both Josiah and Lauren so much. The black and white photo shows the couple right outside the movie theater in Arkansas with tears in their eyes. Lauren especially looked liked she was trying to hold it together as she is seen leaning against her husband for support.

The caption on their post said, “This movie just brought tears to our eyes…couldn’t believe people wouldn’t speak up and actually let this happen. This movie is great for anyone to watch no matter what side of the aisle you stand on.”

This post sparked quite a heated debate from both pro-lifers and pro-choice supporters on their timeline. People on both sides stated their case as to why they believe like they do. A few women told their stories on how they almost chose to have an abortion and are thankful they didn’t.

On woman wrote, “My daughter was the best thing that ever happened to me and a gift to this world. I wouldn’t have 2 grand kids now either.”

Others spoke out on how it is a woman’s choice on whether she wants to grow a baby in her body for nine months. Somehow the topic of conversation turned to kids getting vaccinated as well. Josiah and Lauren’s movie date certainly caused quite a ruckus.

Josiah and Lauren are still not pregnant, as far as anyone knows anyway, but babies are huge in the Duggar family. It’s only a matter of time before they have their own little ones to care for.