A lot of disturbing details from Aaron Hernandez's childhood have recently come to light.

A recent report reveals former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide while behind bars last year, was sexually assaulted while he was a child. Aaron was serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for killing his friend Odin Lloyd back in 2013 when he took his own life.

An investigation by The Boston Globe in the first installment of a six-part series about Aaron contained information from interviews, court records, government records, text messages, and emails that revealed the sexual assault as well as many other shocking and disturbing details about the former NFL player’s childhood.

The report reveals both Aaron’s brother, Jonathan, and one of his lawyers, George Leontire, gave statements confirming the former NFL player had been molested as a child. Neither Aaron’s brother nor his lawyer, however, were willing to say who the predator was.

Jonathan also revealed both he and Aaron lived “in constant fear” when they were growing up because of their father’s frequent beatings. The beatings often stemmed from their father’s drinking.

Jonathan explained he tried to call for help one time, but it only resulted in his father threatening to “beat them even harder.”

“And his response was, ‘Call them.’ And he handed me the phone, and he said, ‘I’m going to beat you even harder, you and your brother, and they’re going to have to pull me off of you when they knock down the door,'” Jonathan recalled.

The report also revealed Hernandez smoked marijuana with a teammate both before and after games during high school.

Dennis SanSoucie, Aaron’s teammate, revealed to The Boston Globe that he and Hernandez had an intimate relationship with each other during both junior high and high school. Dennis explained the duo tried to hide the relationship at the time.

“Me and him were very much into trying to hide what we were doing. We didn’t want people to know.”

Given Aaron’s father’s abusive nature, he was at the top of the list of people the duo didn’t want to find out about their on-and-off-again relationship. Jonathan explained homophobic slurs were commonplace in their household when they were growing up.

“All the time. Standing. Talking. Acting. Looking. It was the furthest thing my father wanted you to even look like in our household. This was not acceptable to him,” Jonathan continued to explain to The Boston Globe.

Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was sexually abused as a child, says report https://t.co/9Hkz48Yymo — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) October 14, 2018

Hernandez played for the NFL for two years from 2010 to 2012. During his autopsy, it was discovered he suffered from one of the more advanced cases of chronic traumatic encephalopathy experts had ever seen. Aggressiveness and explosiveness were among some of the symptoms associated with the condition. The condition was linked to head injuries obtained during his two years as a football player.

Since Aaron’s suicide, his friend and teammate Dennis has come out of the closet and believes Hernandez would have been proud of him for doing so, The Washington Post reports.

This recent report from The Boston Globe reveals some of Aaron’s demons stemmed from more than just his injuries from football.