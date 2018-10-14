Posh Spice will be skipping the spring tour.

There’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news for Spice Girls fans is that there is a reunion being planned for May 2019, the bad news? A war of words seems to indicate that Victoria Beckham will be passing on the opportunity after Mel B curtly told her to “f*** off!”

InTouch Weekly reports that Spice Girls fans will be a seasoning short if they check out the spring tour. All of the Spice Girls minus Posh Spice (Beckham) traveled to London to do a promo shoot for the upcoming tour, and harsh words from Mel B have all but guaranteed that Beckham will not be joining them.

The harsh words came after Beckham initially agreed to the tour and then pulled out without warning, said an insider.

“The girls are furious with Victoria for initially agreeing to reunite, then pulling out. At one stage she even threatened to go legal if the girls cashed in on the brand minus her. They then took offense to her recreating her Spice Girls looks in a recent Vogue shoot, and basically said she was being a hypocrite.”

The conflict escalated and Mel B started cursing at Beckham which ended the fight with no resolution.

“By the end of the exchange, Melanie told Victoria: ‘F–k off, you b—h!’ And that was pretty much the end of the conversation.”

As the complete Spice Girls, the ladies were going to make nearly $40 million, without Beckham they will split just over $10 million.

Metro report that one option being tossed about is replacing Beckham for the tour with another singer. On The Late Late Show with James Corden, Mel B suggested that Katy Perry would be a great replacement for Beckham for the tour.

Corden asked if the Spice Girls tour was a done deal, and Mel B said yes.

“100 percent it’s happening. We are going to be going on tour.”

Corden wondered if Beckham would join them, and Mel B wouldn’t answer definitively.

“Well, we’ll see about that one,” she said, before adding that she hopes Victoria “joins them for a few.”

But according to InTouch, Victoria Beckham is adamant that she will not be joining the other Spice Girls on tour, and without her, she thinks they won’t tour either.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

Beckham explains that the group had been brainstorming but at this time, she’s not interested in a tour.