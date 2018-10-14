Fans Predict ‘The Young And The Restless’ Blackmailer’s Surprising Identity

Somebody is trying to blackmail the four women hiding J.T.’s murder on The Young and the Restless.

According to the Inquisitr‘s weekly Y&R spoilers, a big secret about J.T. will come out next week. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) all received blackmail letters demanding $250,000 to be paid immediately. The notes never explicitly stated anything about J.T., but the foursome assumed that the blackmailer knows about their big secret.

The women instantly pegged Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), the Genoa City Police Department newcomer intent on solving the mystery of J.T.’s disappearance, as the one who sent the letters to try to trick them into revealing the truth of the matter. Rey even went so far as to get Sharon a job working with him at GCPD to try to get the scoop on what happened to J.T. Plus, he’s been snooping around all the families in an attempt to gain some details.

However, eagle-eyed Y&R fans realized that there’s at least one person in Genoa City who desperately needs money — Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She’s on the run from some bad guys and she owes them for the help the gave her with her sister. In fact, these people even roughed Tessa up with some bruises causing both Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Sharon to worry about Tessa’s wellbeing.

In “The Young and the Restless Facebook group,” an admin posted this question, “Is Tessa The One Sending The Letters?”

Hundreds of viewers responded, and many felt that Tessa is undoubtedly the one who needs the money the most. Bonnie Zenor Harris echoed plenty of fans when she replied, “I think its Tessa! She is trouble and sneaky.” As for how Tessa could have found out the big secret, “Tessa served coffee to Phyllis and Victoria and overheard their conversation,” wrote Diane Bluemel.

However, others felt that the culprit being Tessa is too easy to figure out, which means it’s somebody else who sent out these letters demanding cash as soon as possible. Other fans suggested Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer (Hunter King), J.T.’s ex-wife MacKenzie (Kelly Kruger), J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), or Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Mariah desperately wants her relationship with Tessa to work, and she really wants to help Tessa get the money she needs, but nobody believes Tessa enough to help out. Mariah was at Victoria’s the night the whole J.T. thing happened, but she was drunk. Perhaps she’s merely pretending not to know what happened that night, and now that her girlfriend needs the cash, Mariah is using blackmail to get Tessa out of the jam. Stranger things have certainly happened in GC.