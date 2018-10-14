‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ Reunion Spoilers

Find out the details on all the fights, secret hook-ups, and who took home the million dollar prize.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

Season 32 of The Challenge might still be airing on MTV, but the reunion recently wrapped it’s tumultuous taping in NYC this past weekend. Most of the cast was present to discuss the season’s events, including fights, hookups, and even the big winner. Several fans who were lucky enough to attend the reunion broke the rules and revealed spoilers from the day online, despite being sworn to secrecy via contractual agreement.

One Challenge fan took to YouTube to let all the Final Reckoning fans know just what went down at the reunion. Once again, the Inquisitr is about to drop major spoilers from the season so click away now if you don’t want to know who walked away with the million dollar prize.

Spoilers regarding the winner from Season 32 have been online since the season aired, but the reunion taping confirmed that Ashley Brooke was the sole winner of Final Reckoning. She and partner Hunter Barfield won the final challenge, and Ashley was given the choice of splitting the money with her partner or taking it all for herself. She chose the latter. The details on their win are still somewhat a mystery, but there is a reason she was given the choice over Hunter when it came to the final million dollars.

Another shock from the reunion was the number of cast members who did not appear. According to the YouTube video, Veronica Portillo, Jenna Compono, Britni Nicol, Jemmye Carroll, Chuck Mowery, Tori Deal, Derrick Henry, Kailah Casillas, Joss Mooney, and Melissa Reeves did not attend the taping. Most of the pack was eliminated early in the season explaining their absence, except for Joss who made it to the final challenge. Chuck and Britni’s absence was somewhat peculiar as the exes made for a major storyline during the first half of the season.

The spoilers later revealed that Britni attended via Skype, as did Kyle Christie and Kayleigh Morris from across the pond.

There were plenty of fights at the reunion, to say the least. Shane Landrum and Da’vonne Rogers, Angela Babicz and Kam Williams, Devin Walker and Da’vonne, and Angela and Kayleigh were highlighted as the big fights from the taping. Marie Roda also apparently fought with many of the cast members while defending her partner Caria Maria Sorbello.

Angela and Kayleigh’s spat allegedly erupted when the news broke that Angela and Nelson began dating after the show, which angered the Brit to quite the extent.

One of the biggest fights to come from the reunion was Natalie Negrotti versus Kayleigh. The two could not overcome their differences during the show, and it carried over on to the reunion. The same happened with Paulie Calafiore and Kyle, both of which happened over Skype.

As to be expected, Johnny Bananas and Devin exchanged some words when Johnny questioned why his enemy showed up to tape the show. Devin’s father had recently passed and Johnny questioned why he chose appeared on television over grieving his father’s death.

At the end of the reunion, a sneak peek was given into the next season of The Challenge, but there were no specific details on what exactly was shown to the audience.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.