NFL News: Amari Cooper And Patrick Peterson Officially On The Trading Block

Two of the most talented players in the NFL are now up for grabs.

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around the league as the NFL trading deadline inches ever closer in 2018, but now, there is some proof. A few of the biggest names in the NFL are now on the trading block and it is possible that wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Patrick Peterson can be had. With only two weeks to go until the trade deadline arrives on October 30, teams will need to get the right price prepared in a hurry.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the 1-4 Oakland Raiders are shopping wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph. Both are former first-round draft picks with Cooper arriving in Oakland in 2015 and Joseph in 2016.

It’s not easy to see that both have not lived up to their first-round draft pick status, but Cooper is likely going to draw more interest from other teams. Neither has been able to come to agreements on long-term deals with the Raiders, and that has led to a bit of tension.

Oakland is still reeling and dealing with the backlash from the trade of Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. Making this all one big connection is that both Cooper and Joseph are represented by Joel Segal who is also the agent for Mack.

Raiders reportedly shopping Amari Cooper, Karl Joseph https://t.co/277R9VdDhb pic.twitter.com/ODd5Jgd6xi — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 14, 2018

Oakland isn’t the only team that is looking to trade away one of its superstars, though, as the struggling Arizona Cardinals are also hoping to make a big move.

Patrick Peterson, former LSU cornerback, could soon be traded: report https://t.co/iLRuNHkDrr pic.twitter.com/E4UqXkkrDQ — New Orleans Saints | NOLA.com (@SaintsNOW) October 14, 2018

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that Deion Sanders believed the New Orleans Saints should make a trade for Patrick Peterson. With a couple of big injuries in their defensive secondary, Sanders believes Peterson could take the Saints to the next level, but that was simply his opinion.

Obviously, Deion Sanders knows a little something about football.

CBS Sports is reporting that All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson is one of the players the Cardinals are willing to move. That officially places him on the NFL trading block as they look to rebuild a team that is struggling in so many different aspects.

Any team that is looking at trading for Peterson would have to realize they’d be taking on his current contract which runs through 2020. He is scheduled to make $11 million next season and $12 million in the final year of his deal.

Both Patrick Peterson and Amari Cooper are officially on the NFL trading block and could go to the highest bidder, but it will indeed take a high bid to land either of them. Karl Joseph may be able to be acquired for lower round draft picks, but Peterson or Cooper will demand high draft picks or multiple players. The Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders are looking to rebuild, and sometimes, that means dealing away superstars.