Melania Trump’s Spokesperson Slams Naked Depiction Of First Lady In T.I.’s Video, Calls For Boycott

The NSFW video posted by T.I. has predictably angered Melania Trump’s office. After all, it depicted a Melania impersonator stripping and then crawling nude onto the Oval Office desk while T.I. sat in the president’s chair, smoking a cigar. The woman depicted as the First Lady is undeniably supposed to be Melania, as she wore her now-infamous “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket at the beginning of the video. The context for the video was also that Trump was out golfing, according to the Inquisitr.

Never before has a First Lady been portrayed this way. The graphic video shows the Melania impersonator dancing seductively on the office table, and you can even see her censored breasts. A spokesperson for Melania, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted yesterday afternoon, “How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycottT.I.” and tagged T.I. at the end.

T.I.’s video has garnered over 1.4 million views and 19.4k comments since it was posted a day ago. People who found the video as disgusting as Grisham did, noted the following.

“Great example for your kids, and way to objectify women like this.”

Someone else said, “Disrespectful A*.” Another person believed that the reaction was subdued because it happened to Melania, and not another First Lady.

“BOOM. And if someone did this to Michelle? All h*ll would break loose.”

Meanwhile, those who are opposed to the Trump administration commented on the current state of politics, while others went on rants about Kanye.

Someone else slammed T.I. directly, saying the following.

“One day soon your daughter is gonna grow up fully and see what her father is really all about!!!! Anyone surprised this guy has been disrespecting women since he was born!”

Meanwhile, T.I. also posted another Instagram post prior to the video, slamming Kanye’s visit to the White House. But the rapper didn’t mention Melania anywhere, instead letting the video speak for itself. T.I. said this about Kanye, detailed Breitbart.

“From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.”

The video was also released after Melania revealed in her first sit-down interview that she felt she is one of “the most bullied person on [sic] the world,” according to CNN. Of course, that’s a hard thing to validate, but T.I.’s video certainly supports that theory. This is all the more reason for Melania’s “Be Best” campaign, which tackles online bullying.