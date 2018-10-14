Busty Instagram Star Demi Rose Braless Ibiza Ad Nearly Banned From Bus Stops Because Schoolkids Might See Her

Demi Rose, the 23-year-old Instagram star from Birmingham, England, fund her latest, revealing fashion ad briefly banned from British bus stops.

Demi Rose, the Instagram star who has boasted of what she called her “curves to rival the Kardashians,” according to The Sun, appears braless in a new ad for the fashion company I Saw It First. But the ad reveals too much of her assets for some members of the British public, who responded with outrage when they saw the high-gloss shot of Rose on bus stops.

According to The Mirror newspaper, “Dozens of people claimed the saucy image — which showed the curvy model wearing a skin-tight dress and no bra — was ‘put too close to schools’, and was ‘overtly sexual’ and ‘objectified women.'”

An image of the allegedly offending ad, which can be seen in a post by The Mirror, contained the slogan “Ibiza x Demi Rose,” apparently intended to convey the impression that the 23-year-old online sensation, who claims 7.7 million followers on her Instagram account, was vacationing on the popular Spanish resort island when the photo of her wearing the I Saw It First see-through dress was taken.

But the British government watchdog body, The Advertising Standards Authority, took a close look at Rose’s appearance in the advertisement and — while advising the fashion company to tone down the suggestive content of future ads — ruled that the latest poster was acceptable for public display, according to The Mirror.

The ad was merely a sample of what Rose’s Instagram fans see on a near-daily basis, as the Birmingham, England, native regularly lives up to her boast about her curves in her online posts.

The British ASA found that the content of Rose’s “Ibiza” ad was “no more than mildly sexual in nature,” according to the Mirror report.

According to a profile of Rose by Britain’s Express newspaper, the model’s display of her curvaceous figure has already made her a multimillionaire — with an estimated net worth of $2 million and annual earrings, also estimated, of $650,000 per year.

She has managed her social media career shrewdly, associating herself with the Kardashian clan by dating rapper Tyga, whose given name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, who had previously been in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of social media and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

She has also claimed that when she was a schoolgirl, other children were not as impressed with her appearance as her Instagram followers now appear to be.

“Bullies used to throw chewing gum in my hair and pull chairs away as I was about to sit on them. I hated it. They all thought I looked and acted weird. I couldn’t wait to finish,” she told The Sun.