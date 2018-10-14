Watch NFL Live Stream Cowboys Vs. Jaguars, Plus Week 6 Picks & Odds For Jacksonville At Dallas

Fans are making their NFL Week 6 picks, and by a small majority, the books are with the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Experts have given their NFL Week 6 picks, and by a very large majority, they are also predicting that the 2-3 Cowboys will fall to the 3-2 Jaguars at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The NFL action starts at 4:25 p.m. EST, on CBS. If you want to live stream the game, as Oregon Live reported, CBS All-Access, FuboTV, Verizon Wireless, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV all provide streaming of NFL games, and many of them offer a free trial. If you want to stream the audio coverage of the game, XM Streaming 814 will carry the Jaguars feed and XM Streaming 808 will have the Cowboys feed.

The last time these two teams met was four years ago in November of 2014, and the Cowboys beat the Jaguars 31-17, though they are two very different teams now. Dallas has played Jacksonville just six times in NFL history, and the series is tied 3-all.

Unfortunately, injuries are aplenty with both teams. Sean Lee (hamstring) and Joe Thomas (foot) are both listed as out for the Cowboys, and Dallas has six players ruled as questionable: Chidobe Awuzie (ankle), Brice Butler (groin), Maliek Collins (knee), Randy Gregory (knee), Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder), and Deonte Thompson (hamstring). All of the players listed as questionable had limited practice on Friday.

For Jacksonville, Jalen Ramsey (knee) had limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable, and the Jaguars have five players listed as out: Leonard Fournette (hamstring), D.J. Hayden (toe), Tre Herndon (hamstring), Carson Tinker (knee), and Josh Wells (groin).

Jaguars Coming Off A Loss To The Chiefs

Jacksonville will be looking for a bounce-back win after losing 30-14 to the Chiefs in Week 5. Blake Bortles completed 33 of his 61 pass attempts for 430 yards, one touchdown, and a whopping four interceptions. Donte Moncrief and Keelan Cole combined for 10 receptions and 146 yards. T.J. Yeldon logged eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Bortles carried the ball four times for 34 yards and a TD.

Defensively, Telvin Smith had 13 tackles and Tashaun Gipson had a pick. For the NFL season, the Jacksonville offense is averaging 404.4 yards per game and 20.4 points, and they rank 10th in the league overall. The Jaguars’ D is allowing their opponents just 292.2 yards on average per game and 17.2 points, and they rank third overall in the NFL.

Ezekiel Elliott has 52.5 percent of the Dallas touches offensively. The defense will need to contain him to win on Sunday. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 14, 2018

Cowboys Coming Off A Loss In The Battle For Texas

Dallas is also hoping for a bounce-back win after their 19-16 loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday night. Dak Prescott completed 18 of his 29 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Allen Hurns received the ball for a three-yard touchdown pass in the red zone. Ezekiel Elliott led the ground report with 20 carries for 54 yards. Defensively, Leighton Vander Esch had 13 tackles, Jaylon Smith had a sack, and Xavier Woods found an interception.

The Dallas offense was out of rhythm in Houston, as they gave up 25 first downs to the Texans and only found 14, and in six trips to the red zone, they only had one TD. For the NFL season, the Cowboys’ offense is averaging 307.8 yards per game and 16.6 points, and the rank 25th overall in the league. The Dallas D is allowing their opponents 337.4 yards per game on average and 19.2, and they rank ninth overall in the NFL.

NFL Week 6 Picks & Odds For Jaguars At Cowboys

Currently, the Jaguars are favored to beat the Cowboys with a spread of -3, and both the books and the expert picks are backing Jacksonville. Dallas has had a hard time putting points up on the scoreboard this season, and they are facing one of the best defenses in the league. Not only is Jacksonville a threat defensively, but they have been efficacious at moving the ball through the air. The Cowboys don’t have the receivers to compete in a shootout game, and most NFL analysts feel that the air assault will be the difference in this meeting. By a large majority, the expert NFL Week 6 picks are with the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Dallas Cowboys by more than a field goal.