WWE News: WWE Officially Removes ‘Crown Jewel’ From Calendar Of Events – Cancellation Expected

WWE cancelling "Crown Jewel" could have huge implications in big fashion.

Less than 24 hours after WWE revealed they would be moving ahead with Crown Jewel in early November, it now appears as if minds have been changed. Reports are now coming out that WWE is looking at different venues to move the pay-per-view to or even moving the matches to another event. Either way, Crown Jewel has been removed entirely from WWE’s calendar of events and tickets are no longer for sale.

The event is set to include a number of big-time title matches as well as the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels, but there are more serious issues at hand.

As reported by Inquisitr, there are allegations going around that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia had something to do with the disappearance, and possible murder, of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. With this situation in place, there have been many fans, media members, superstars, and even U.S. Senators who have begged WWE to reconsider going ahead with Crown Jewel.

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE has now pulled Crown Jewel from off of the calendar of events on their official website. The “Shows” page still has the event listed as happening and there is even the official preview page still up and showing it will happen on November 2, 2018, though.

With it being removed from the calendar of events, fans cannot currently purchase tickets either.

WWE did come to an agreement on the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s Saudi Vision 2030 plan which had them holding numerous events in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, the Greatest Royal Rumble was the first and Crown Jewel has been scheduled to be the second.

It appears as if WWE is still thinking this whole thing through and has until Monday evening to make their final decision. A lot will be known by how much Crown Jewel is pushed during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Sportskeeda is reporting that an announcement is expected by Wednesday and that WWE will indeed be cancelling Crown Jewel. If WWE doesn’t find another venue to hold the event in, a handful of matches scheduled for the event will be moved to Survivor Series later in November.

D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

The WWE World Cup may end up being dropped completely or it is possible that it could be held as its own event.

The situation in Saudi Arabia is a very serious one that has brought about United States Senators actually asking WWE to back out of their current commitment. If WWE does break their contract with the kingdom and cancels Crown Jewel, there could be huge ramifications brought down upon them. Then again, going through with the event could bring them a lot of backlash and fan anger.

As of now, WWE seems to be on the fence about what they should do. There has been no official announcement regarding the cancellation of Crown Jewel, but removing it from the calendar of events does say a lot.