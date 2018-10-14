Bachelor In Paradise’ Reunion: Jordan Kimball, ‘Grocery Store Joe’ Together Again For ‘DWTS’ Trio With Jenna

Week 5 of Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson are fighting hard to stay in the competition. All of the DWTS pairs are facing trio dances this week and Joe and Jenna are pulling out all the stops. They’re utilizing Joe’s Bachelor in Paradise buddy Jordan Kimball and the three are sharing lots of fun updates as they work on their dance.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Joe and Jenna decided to bring Jordan in as the third player in their upcoming Dancing with the Stars trio. This is unusual, as usually, the DWTS trios involve troupe members or other pros, with some former contestants coming back too. While there are some former contestants back, there are other trios involving connections like what Joe and Jordan have, and this should make for an interesting week.

For most of the week, Kimball was up in Canada doing appearances. However, he shared numerous updates via his Instagram page showing that he was rehearsing from afar. He seemed to be taking his rehearsals pretty seriously, and he’s been an avid cheerleader for Joe and Jenna throughout this season of Dancing with the Stars.

Now, Jordan is in Los Angeles with Jenna and Joe and they’ve been putting in plenty of rehearsal time. The three will be doing a salsa to the Right Said Fred song “I’m Too Sexy,” and this should be fun, even if some expect it to be a trainwreck.

Typically in the DWTS trios, the pro is working with their celebrity and someone else who has dance experience. In this case, Johnson already has her fill of challenges with Amabile, who has charmed viewers and Bachelor franchise fans but definitely isn’t a stellar dancer. Then, in addition, she’s got Kimball, who also is a newbie dancer.

Over the weekend, Jenna shared a short clip via her Instagram Stories showing her in rehearsal with her Bachelor in Paradise boys. She joked that the Dancing with the Stars fans aren’t ready for this, and chances are, she’s right. Jordan shared via his Instagram Stories that he’d wrapped his first couple of days of rehearsing with his DWTS pair and he said it went well and that fans are in for a real treat.

Amabile shared an adorable shot from his rehearsals with Johnson and Kimball via Instagram and the three were all smiles. Will these smiles translate to a fantastic performance that keeps Joe and Jenna in the competition for Week 5?

Jenna Johnson and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile are definitely leaning on the votes from Dancing with the Stars viewers, as they’ve struggled in terms of scores from the judges. However, they’ve overcome some rough leaderboard positioning before and DWTS fans are determined to see it happen again. Will they be successful as they salsa with Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball Monday Night? Fans can’t wait to see how this plays out.