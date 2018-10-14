‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: The Abbott Family Implodes

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 15 through 19 show a crazy week for Genoa City as everything changes for the city’s major players.

According to She Knows Soaps, life in the Abbott house will never be the same. Jack (Peter Bergman) wants Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to tell him exactly what she did and why she did it. Ashley isn’t sorry at all that she manipulated things to make Jack think that he wasn’t John Abbott’s son. After all, he threw the blood Abbott clause in her face, and she had to get revenge. Jack’s anger gets the best of him, and he goes be berserk destroying her office.

Speaking of Ashley, Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronts her mother. She cannot believe that Ashley used Dina (Marla Adams) and her Alzheimer’s to get revenge on Jack. Plus, Ashley used Abby too, and that doesn’t sit well with her. She wants her mother to answer for what she did, but Abby may end up being disappointed by Ashley’s lack of remorse.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) returns from rehab to complete chaos at Jabot. While his time there was short, a lot has happened during the week, or so he was away. He learns what Ashley did to Jack, and he also finds out he’s no longer Jabot CEO which isn’t a surprise.

However, Billy wants revenge on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) because they slept together. He already slept with Summer (Hunter King) and left her without even a goodbye. Kyle (Michael Mealor) corners him and lets him know he better touch base with Summer.

Get ready for blackmail, revenge, and rage this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1twmv20f4O — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2018

Phyllis is floored when she walks in on Billy and Summer arguing over their night together. Billy insists he has no feelings for her and Summer believes he’s lying. When Phyllis overhears, Billy admits how great it felt to screw over both people who screwed him over by sleeping with their daughter. Phyllis is furious.

As Summer nurses her heartbreak, Kyle finds himself caught between his ex Summer and his new girlfriend Lola (Sasha Calle). He loves that Lola is so different from the women he’s dated in the past, and Kyle loves that she owns a food truck. However, he also has a soft spot in his heart for Summer, which could cause some issues with his new relationship with Lola.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) questions Sharon about Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). It seems like Sharon may be getting too close to the newest Genoa City police detective. Plus, Sharon and Rey work together. Mariah doesn’t want to see her mom get hurt.

In that vein, Sharon stands firm with Nick, and she refuses to give him another chance. Nick sees how close Rey and Sharon are becoming, and he wants to know more about Rey. He accuses Rey of working to convince Sharon that Rey’s the last of the good guys, and Nick puts him on notice that he sees through that act. Nick knows there’s something else Rey wants, and Nick’s going to figure it out.

Finally, Dina has a secret to tell, and Kyle helps her locate the information she needs. Ultimately, according to the Inquistr‘s Y&R spoilers, what Dina reveals is a nuclear bomb just waiting to go off!

Plus, the women have a blackmailer, and they have to figure out how to handle the request for money, and a secret about J.T. comes to light.