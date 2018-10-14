Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Plunging Neckline In Pink Dress For Kinder’s 50th Anniversary

Fans of English actresses — and of delightful sugary confections — will find both tastes satiated by a recent social media post by beautiful British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley made earlier today. Taking to Instagram to share that she was currently in Hamburg with her son Damian Hurley in celebration of Kinder’s 50th anniversary, the model and star of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery made more than a few heads turn as she made her public appearance.

In the shared image, Hurley can be seen posing with her son as both are captured by photographers on hand. Wearing a fitted hot-pink dress that leaves little to the imagination, Hurley’s garment features a plunging neckline that shows off a great deal of skin. The actress is carrying a slight handbag in a matching pink and white coloration and accessorizes with a delicate looking chain and pendant set in addition to a pair of dazzling earrings. As per usual, Hurley’s signature flowing tresses are on full display here in a sun-kissed chestnut shade, styled wavy and spilling down over her chest.

The model is joined by her son, who is seen wearing a sharp black smoking jacket bearing elaborate floral embroidery in gold, red, white, and blue hues.

Backgrounding the pair is a marketing backsplash comprised of a modified Kinder logo — this time pictured as a helium balloon in the shape of a heart, joined by the number 50 and a pair of red and white candles. Famous for their Kinder Surprise eggs, which were banned for decades in the United States before only recently taking back to store shelves — according to the Evening Standard — the confectioner is celebrating half a century of business operations. The Kinder Surprise eggs were most famous not only for their delicious hollow shells, comprised of equal parts milk and white chocolate but also for the tiny toys or puzzles to be assembled within.

As Digital Spy details, Elizabeth Hurley has hardly been resting on her laurels lately. Acting as a global ambassador on behalf of fragrance and cosmetics label Estee Lauder in pursuit of increased global awareness of breast cancer, the English actress has been the public face of a larger health initiative. Though her most recent starring role was that of Queen Helena in the just-canceled E! series The Royals, Hurley remains a staunch advocate for charitable causes — including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Hop Skip & Jump Foundation, and the City Veterans Network.