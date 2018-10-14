Amal Clooney Criticizes President Trump’s Controversial Remarks About Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony

As recently reported by Inquisitr, Amal and George Clooney missed the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie this past Friday so the two could attend the Pennsylvania Conference for Women, where Amal served as the keynote speaker. The power couple has been invited to previous royal weddings and attended the May nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. George Clooney, however, has a direct tie to the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbanks, as the groom works for the tequila company Casamigos, which was founded by Clooney and Cindy Crawford’s husband Randy Gerber.

Daily Mail reports that both Clooneys spoke at women’s events Friday, with George speaking at Variety’s Power of Women event. When he took the stage at the Los Angeles event, he jokingly introduced himself as “Mr. Amal Clooney.” During Amal’s speech, she notably made remarks about President Trump ridiculing Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judicial Committee, as part of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.

Amal Clooney criticized President Trump during her speech for mocking Ford and emphasized the importance of allowing victims of sexual assault to come forward with their experiences without fearing ridicule.

“Survivors in any country deserve the chance to look their abusers in the eye and for history to record what has happened to them. That means the president of a country should not publicly ridicule a woman who courageously comes forward to allege abuse. And it means the leader of the Senate should not assure constituents that he would ‘plow right through’ her testimony.”

Clooney’s comments about the president were in reference to Trump’s campaign speech in Mississippi earlier this month, where he questioned Dr. Ford’s credibility, due to her inability to recall specifics, including how she got to the party — where she alleges she was assaulted — and how she got home that night in the summer of 1982.

Amal Clooney criticizes Trump for controversial comments on Christine Blasey Ford’s Kavanaugh accusations: report https://t.co/LIVmbmWcHI — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2018

Clooney also spoke of the importance of the #MeToo movement and its significance in the pursuit of women’s rights. She referred to it as a “defining moment in the struggle for women’s rights,” adding that the time in which we live is “a moment of reckoning and rebalancing of power.”

Others speaking at the Pennsylvania Conference for women included Serena Williams, Glamour magazine’s editor-in-chief Samantha Berry, comedian Maysoon Zayid, CNBC panelist Nisa Amoils, and the founder of the National Women’s Hockey league, Dani Rylan. 12,000 women attended the conference, making it the largest conference of its kind in the tri-state area.