Khloe Kardashian Is Not Planning On Returning To Cleveland Anytime Soon, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship may be fading quickly. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to have basically canceled her move to Cleveland to be with her baby daddy during the NBA season.

According to an October 13 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian had planned to move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson for the start of the new NBA season, which kicks off this week. However, that is no longer the case.

Sources tell the magazine that Khloe has decided to stay in L.A. with her friends and family, and has stopped talking about a move back to Cleveland.

“Khloe seems great. She is still in L.A. with True. There hasn’t been any new talk about moving to Cleveland. It seems she isn’t moving back right now.”

As for her relationship with Tristan, the source reveals that the reality star hardly ever mentions him, but that she continues to gush over their daughter, True, and is currently happy with her work.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s baby girl just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

However, the pair stayed together and continued to live with one another in Cleveland until the NBA season concluded. They then moved back to L.A. together, where Khloe Kardashian has been ever since.

Last month, Tristan Thompson left his family in California and rejoined his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Ohio for training camp and pre-season games. The teams first official game will be on Wednesday, and it looks like Khloe won’t be there to support her baby daddy, as sources claim the couple’s relationship is still very much up in the air.

“Khloe is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True. As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now, but she’s taking it all in stride,” the source dished.

However, Kardashian did jet off to Cleveland for a two-day visit without baby True. The reality star spent some time with Thompson in Ohio before returning home to be with their daughter.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!