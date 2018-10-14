Kirby Evans, Man Disfigured After Battle With Cancer, Asked To Either Cover His Face Or Leave Store

Kirby Evans, a cancer survivor from South Carolina who lost his left eye and nose while fighting the disease, was reportedly embarrassed to the point of tears after a gas station convenience store owner allegedly asked him to cover his face or leave the establishment.

In a Facebook post, the cancer survivor’s daughter, Brandy Evans, explained on Tuesday what had happened on the day prior, as her father entered a Forks Pit Stop in Walterboro, South Carolina to buy some donuts and a drink, but was prevented from taking a seat to consume his snack. Brandy alleged that the store’s owner grabbed her father by the shirt and took him to her office, where she gave him an ultimatum if he wanted to eat inside the store.

“She told him, ‘IF HE WAS GOING TO EAT IN HERE HE WOULD HAVE TO COVER HIS FACE!!’ He left and went home in tears to tell me what happened.”

As further explained by his daughter, Kirby Evans has no choice but to leave his left eye socket uncovered, as covering it with a patch “rubs the eye socket raw.” Brandy Evans added that her father’s fixed income is not enough to pay for surgeries that could fix the part of his face where his nose used to be.

“My father is a cancer survivor he lost his left eye and nose to this awful cancer. My father was discriminated against because of the way he looks. He cannot help what the cancer did to him. My father is the strongest man I know but, as he told me what happened to him, I watched tears roll out of his eye.”

Thankfully Kirby Evans has a community that supports him and rallied to his defense https://t.co/Gh4R9ObTzD — ABC 7 Amarillo (@ABC7Amarillo) October 13, 2018

Speaking to CBS Charleston affiliate WCSC, Kirby Evans recalled that the experience made him “hurt deep inside,” adding that no one had ever treated him in such a way due to his facial disfigurement.

According to CBS News, Donna Crosby, the woman who owns the Forks Pit Stop where Evans was allegedly asked to cover his face, replied to Brandy Evans’ Facebook post and explained that she “had no choice,” as the cancer survivor’s face was “running [her] customers off.” While Crosby had yet to issue further comment on the matter at the time CBS News published its report, her husband told WCSC that the store had been “wrongfully accused” of discriminating against the elder Evans.

In the five days since Brandy Evans took to Facebook to relate what allegedly happened to her father, her post has been shared almost 12,000 times and has received close to 3,900 comments from users all over the world. She told WCSC that her story has also inspired other Walterboro residents to show their support for her father and let him know that he has no reason to hide the “battle scars” he received during his bout with cancer.