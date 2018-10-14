Garner says she'd be interested in being on the show as a guest.

It’s been 10 years since Jennifer Garner played the lead on the series Alias, and she is now returning to television in the HBO series Camping with former Dr. Who actor David Tennant. While Garner’s new role is nothing like her time playing Sydney Bristow in the action series, she says she isn’t against appearing on the Alias reboot as a guest.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Garner has heard the buzz that there is an Alias reboot in the works, but so far, nobody has approached her about reprising her role as the crafty spy.

“I’ve heard that there’s an Alias reboot happening, but no one’s talked to me about it. I mean it would be totally different. But if they didn’t have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry. But I can’t imagine it being that serious yet because I haven’t heard anything about it at all.”

Garner says that a big deal is being made of her return to television, but there was never a time that she was against working on the small screen, which is where she got her start. The last 10 years have seen the actor mostly in film, but she explains that she never ruled out television.

Jennifer Garner says an #Alias reboot is in the works — FINALLY a reboot we deserve! https://t.co/K70eOmg6AU pic.twitter.com/w0QFOKZONq — TV Guide (@TVGuide) October 13, 2018

Garner said it has always been about finding the right role with great writing. She adds that it was an added plus that Camping was shot near her home in Los Angeles.

“I’ve never thought of returning to TV as some huge thing, so it wasn’t a barrier to me that I had to get over. It was a job. And it was shot in L.A., and the words were genius, and Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham were a pair that anyone would be so lucky to work with. And once I was in the process of saying yes, it just kept getting better and better. As David [Tennant, who plays Garner’s character’s husband] came on and Juliette Lewis came on and Ione Skye came on, the pot just got sweeter.”

The Peppermint actor says that while there is still interest in an Alias reboot, a lot would have to be done to make it work with a 2018 audience, says TV Guide.

Garner added that the world has changed since 2001 when a twenty-something Sydney Bristow first made her appearance on television as a double agent with a mother who was a KGB spy, but she would be interested in seeing how the show would be reworked to suit a modern audience and Alias fans.