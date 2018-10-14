Kim Kardashian Flaunts Famous Curves While In Africa With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, arrived in Africa with their family this week, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used the trip to show off her famous curves.

According to an October 13 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian wore a skin-tight spandex outfit for her first day in Africa, where she and Kanye West are staying at a luxury resort as the rapper works on some new music.

Kim wore a skin-tight grey, long-sleeved shirt and a matching pair of curve-hugging bike shorts as she and her entourage checked into the resort this weekend. She also donned a pair of Yeezy sneakers and a matching mini backpack in photos.

Kardashian wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and straight, and carried her phone in her hand as paparazzi snapped photos of her and her large group getting settled into the resort.

Kanye wore a blue sweatshirt and a purple hat upon arriving in Africa, with his wife and oldest daughter, North, who donned a bright neon green ensemble and sneakers. The little girl was spotted running around the lobby as hotel staff worked to get everyone into their rooms for their week-long stay.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s trip to Africa may have come at an ideal time for the couple. West has been making headlines left and right for his rants on Saturday Night Live, in the White House with President Donald Trump, in venues such as an Apple Store, and on social media.

Sources tell the magazine that Kim is a bit worried about her husband’s behavior, and is saddened that people believe he is mentally ill because of his passion and opinions on certain subjects.

“Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation. She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well. All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”

Recently, Kanye West revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he had decided to go off of his medication. Insiders claim that those close to the rapper have been “telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense.”

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!