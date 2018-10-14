Meghan Markle’s Best Friend, Jessica Mulroney, Will Tag Along During Australian Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be embarking soon on their trip to Australia, and the Duchess will reportedly have as many as three wardrobe changes a day. That’s a lot of outfits to think about, and perhaps that’s why Meghan has enlisted the help of her best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney. Jessica is reportedly going to be paying for her own way during the trip, so she’s not technically part of the official entourage that will be accompanying the royal couple.

Mulroney will also be accompanied by her husband, Ben, according to the Daily Mail. Ben is actually the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, so he probably has his own insight that he could lend during the tour, should anyone ask.

It’s not too surprising that Meghan might need the help of a trusted stylist like Jessica, considering that everything she wears is critiqued. Most of the time, though, her impeccable sense of style has meant people are lavishing compliments on her.

Because fans of the royal family are eager and impatient to hear pregnancy news from Meghan and Harry, almost any look that makes her appear pregnant sends the internet into a meltdown. The best example is the blue Jason Wu dress that she wore to the 100 Days to Peace gala, as detailed by Express. Because there were ruffles on the stomach portion, the dress, when Meghan walked, seemed to billow out and reveal a baby bump.

Most recently, rumors re-ignited after Meghan wore a navy blue Givenchy dress along with a matching coat to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding. While many were looking forward to seeing the Givenchy piece, Meghan kept her coat on the whole time. That led some to speculate that the Duchess is pregnant, described E! Online.

However, it’s well-known that royal members that attend weddings try their best to stay out of the spotlight. After all, it wouldn’t be a good look to upstage the bride. So perhaps Meghan knew that her Givenchy dress would cause too much publicity, and thus ended up keeping the coat on. That being said, it’s not like that tactic — if it was used — worked, as the internet went into a meltdown thinking that Markle was finally pregnant.

So we’ll see how Meghan’s outfits evolve as she heads to Australia. But with her friend Jessica in tow, hopefully, she can have the moral and style support she needs to pull the tour off successfully.