‘So I Shot A Whole Family Of Baboons’ Brags Idaho Wildlife Official Blake Fischer, Shares Grisly Hunting Photo

Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer faces calls for his resignation after circulating a photo of himself posing with a family of baboons he killed with a bow and arrow

Blake Fischer, a Fish and Game Commissioner in the state of Idaho, faces calls for his resignation this weekend after he circulated a grisly photo of himself grinning as he posed with the dead bodies of four baboons he says that he killed with a bow and arrow on recent guided hunting expedition in the African country of Namibia, according to a report by The Idaho Statesman newspaper.

Fischer circulated that photo to a private email list that included other Fish and Game commissioners, along with the comment, “So I shot a whole family of baboons,” according to the Statesman report. Fischer owns a business that manufactures archery equipment and who says his political priority is to turn children into “lifelong hunters,” his official biography on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website says.

The commissioner circulated the photo on September 17 to approximately 100 people via the email list, saying that he shot the baboons because his wife wanted to watch him hunt, according to The Idaho Press. In the photo, blood is visible on the abdomen of a young baboon, apparently the child of the simian family, from an arrow wound.

“Fellas, I have been back for a week, but have been hunting and trying to get caught up,” Fischer wrote. “Anyways, my wife and I went to Namibia for a week… First she wanted to watch me and ‘get a feel’ of Africa… So I shot a whole family of baboons. I think she got the idea quick.”

RED ALER! ACTION! Commission member Blake Fischer killed an entire family of baboons & babies He bragged that his wife wanted watch him hunt "So I shot a whole family of baboons" also shot a giraffe & leopard. TAKE ACTION and contact Governor Otter demand Blake Fischer’s removal pic.twitter.com/MDUJVanMOb — Warrior Activist (@ActivistWarrior) October 13, 2018

The email also contained 11 other photos of Fischer and his wife posing with slain animals, including a leopard and a giraffe. In the email, Fischer marveled at the size of the giraffe that he killed, according to The Press.

“She also let me shoot a giraffe,” Fischer wrote. “These things are HUGE. The photo doesn’t do it justice. When we walked up on it, it was shocking how big it was.”

A fellow commissioner, Fred Trevey, responded to the email by calling on Fischer to resign from the unpaid Fish and Wildlife post.

“I have a difficult time understanding how a person privileged to be an Idaho Fish and Game commissioner can view such an action as sportsmanlike and an example to others,” Trevey wrote in his response. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Fischer had defended his hunting trip.

“I didn’t do anything illegal. I didn’t do anything unethical. I didn’t do anything immoral,” the avid Hunter said. A spokesperson for Idaho’s Republican Governor Clement Leroy “Butch” Otter said that the governor is “aware of it…and he is concerned about it.”