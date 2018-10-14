‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ Spoilers, Week 2 Brings Songs From Each Dancer’s Birth Year, One Elimination

Sunday night brings Week 2 of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors and spoilers indicate that all of the mini-celebrities will be dancing to songs that came out the year they were born. Viewers said goodbye to Tripp Palin and Addison Osta Smith during the premiere and fans will be anxious to see which DWTS pair goes home this week.

PureDWTS has shared plenty of juicy spoilers tied to Week 2 of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Unlike the franchise original series, this kid-focused battle was pre-taped over the summer. That means there’s no viewer voting component involved, but not all of the scoop regarding what went down has emerged.

Akash and Kamri are doing the cha cha to Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite” and Ariana and Artyon are dancing a jive to Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend.” Dancing with the Stars: Juniors voters will see Hudson and Kami use the Madonna and Justin Timberlake song “4 Minutes” for their paso doble and Jason and Elliana will jive to “Shake It” by Metro Station.

Kenzie and Sage are dancing the quickstep to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and fans will see Mandla and Brightyn do a salsa to the Black Eyed Peas song “Pump It.” Miles and Rylee are facing the Argentine tango to Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want To Be” and there’s a cha cha to La Gaga’s “Just Dance” on the way from Sky and JT. The remaining DWTS: Juniors pair, Sophia and Jake, are doing the foxtrot to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”

PureDWTS has chosen not to reveal full-blown spoilers regarding the eliminations this season. However, they did reveal that there was a three-way tie for first place.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Week 2 spoilers indicate that Miles and Rylee, Kenzie and Sage, along with Ariana and Artyon were the top scoring pairs for Sunday night’s show. One couple was eliminated, and it was apparently a shocker.

There are some DWTS: Juniors spoilers over on Reddit, and according to those, General Hospital cutie Hudson West and his partner Kameron Couch will be eliminated Sunday night. While viewers will have to stay tuned to see if these spoilers are correct, so far the information looks to be legitimate.

It’s too soon to know whether Dancing with the Stars: Juniors will become an ABC staple, but those who tuned into the premiere seemed to get a kick out of the kids participating. If indeed General Hospital star Hudson West is eliminated in Week 2, a lot of fans will be pretty bummed. However, there’s still a lot of great dancing on the way and the buzz is that fans have some fantastic performances to watch in the weeks ahead.