Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian took to social media this week to reveal a behind the scenes look at one of her Good American clothing company photo shoots, and she wasn’t shy about showing off some skin in the process.

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account over the weekend as she was busy working on her Good American line. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her ample cleavage in a low-cut ensemble in the pictures.

Khloe also donned a wet hair look, as she is seen with her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and worn in loose, wet-looking waves. Kardashian has a towel or robe draped over her waist in the photograph, which shows off her tan skin and toned arms, and sports a pair of jeans, likely from her own clothing line.

Kardashian’s makeup looks to be on point, as she sports a soft glowing look, complete with glossy pink lip and pink eyeshadow. Khloe tags stylist Hrush Achemyan and Justine Marjan in the photo, giving them credit for her look.

It seems that the new mom is feeling good about her body just six months after welcoming her first child, daughter True Thompson, and loving her post-baby curves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s body may have bounced back after giving birth, but her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson is another story.

As many fans may remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of the NBA player with multiple other women surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to baby True just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

Although Khloe and Tristan stayed together and tried to work through their relationship issues following his shocking infidelity, things are still not back on track for the couple.

People Magazine reports that the pair’s relationship is on the rocks and that the fate of their romance is still very much up in the air at this point.

“Khloe is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True. As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now, but she’s taking it all in stride.”

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!