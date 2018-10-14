Drake Speaks Out About His Son & Baby Mama For The First Time

Drake opened up about his son for the very first time during an interview on Friday. The rapper discussed the secret child and revealed that it was Kanye West who leaked the news of his son to the media.

According to an October 13 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Drake told LeBron James during an episode of HBO’s The Shop, that he first started to see stories online that included details about relationship issue he was having with the mother of his son, adult film star Sophie Brussaux. He also revealed he showed West photos of his son during the conversation.

Later things went from bad to worse in the Drake and Kanye feud when rapper Pusha T sang about Drake’s son, outing him as the father of the little boy and calling him a deadbeat dad. Drake said he was confused by the diss tracks since he had been friends with Kanye and Pusha and called the situation “dark.”

However, the secret is out about Drake’s son with Sophie, and he’s embracing fatherhood despite some issues that may come up with his baby mama. However, the rapper says that will always have love for the mother of his son and hopes to set a good example for his little boy going forward.

“I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy … No matter what happens, I have an unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” the rapper stated.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments. I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father,” Drake said of his relationship with his baby mama.

Just Jared reports that Drake also claimed he was “scared” to tell his mother about his son. The rapper said that after having relationships with women during his life, his mom would have been thrilled if he told her he was having a baby with one of those women, but to tell her that he had a son without someone that she had never met was tough for him to do.

Fans can see the entire interview with LeBron James and Drake on the HBO series, The Shop.