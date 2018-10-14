Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Goes ‘Girl Next Door’ In Sweet Instagram Post

Swimsuit Illustrated model — and long-time girlfriend to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — Camille Kostek took to Instagram earlier today to show off a bit more of her down to earth side.

In the social media share, Kostek is pictured in a close-up, closing out most of the photographic frame with her smiling face and lovely green eyes. Her signature blond tresses are mostly pulled back into a high ponytail, with a few stray curls framing her face on either side. As the sun rises, casting some natural light on her tanned complexion, a smattering of small freckles about the bridge of her nose adds a bit of natural beauty to her casual aesthetic. This look is even further enhanced by Kostek’s choice to don a simple navy blue sweater, two bright white strings to close the hood falling loose onto her chest.

She accessorizes only slightly, with a golden hoop earring — presumably belonging to a pair — hanging from her right ear.

The former cheerleader is wearing minimal makeup, with some light pastel pink lip gloss on her lips and some light application of mascara to accentuate her eyes. Kostek is backgrounded in the picture by a gravel garden dotted with small, modest shrubbery, behind which lies a well-crafted and rather expensive looking white fence.

Though the image has only been live for approximately an hour as of the writing of this article, it has already attracted a great deal of attention from Kostek’s devoted fans and followers on social media. Having accrued over 8,000 likes and about 100 comments — the overwhelming majority of which are highly complimentary — it is clear that her admirers are in love with Kostek’s channeling of the “girl next door” look.

In the caption of the snapshot, Kostek mentions that she’s ready for a day of football and family, further reinforcing this return to her roots. This isn’t the first time that the former New England Patriots cheer squad member has posted in reference to her homecoming, having shared a snap from her hometown vineyard less than a month ago, as the Inquisitr previously detailed.

As the Express points out, Kostek seems to be back in the saddle with regards to her relationship with Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. Though the pair have had a tempestuous relationship in the past, all recent romantic signals have been indicating that the couple are currently very much enamored of one another. Kostek recently trolled her beau on “National Boyfriend Day” by referring to a mutual friend as her boyfriend rather than her actual partner in the picture.

With a sense of humor to match her stunning smile, Camille Kostek seems poised to capture the public eye no matter what she does.