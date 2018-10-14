Lili Reinhart Shares Shirtless Photo Of Boyfriend Cole Sprouse, ‘Riverdale’ Fans Go Wild

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s characters, Betty and Jughead, have a steamy romance on-screen. However, the pair is also hot and heavy in real life.

According to an October 14 report by Daily Mail, Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, have officially gone public with their relationship, and many Riverdale fans are loving it. Recently, the actress posted a sexy photo of her beau to Instagram, and fans went wild over the photo of the heartthrob.

Reinhart shared a photo to her Instagram account of a shirtless Sprouse. He’s seen wearing a pair of khaki pants, no shirt, and has a camera slung over his arm. Cole looks away from the camera with a smirk on his face in the photo, holding a straw hat in his hands.

The picture was taken on the beach, seemingly by Lili, as the ocean and the sand can be seen in the background of the photo. The actress told fans in the caption that she hoped they didn’t mind the sexy photo. Cole then hilariously replied to the snapshot asking, “Are you dating?” seemingly mocking the fans who ask that question on a regular basis.

As many fans may remember, this isn’t the first time that the couple has posted a racy photo via social media.

Back in September, Cole Sprouse took to his own Instagram account to post a topless photo of his girlfriend, Lili Reinhart. In the picture, Lili is standing at a mirror and looking at her reflection without anything to cover her chest and her arms crossed in front of her.

“Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love,” Sprouse captioned the sexy snapshot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cole recently opened up about his relationship with Lili, saying that she was hard to get to know because of her reserved personality.

“Lili was a tough egg to crack. She’s very shy at first and reserved. I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly,” the actor told Glamour Magazine, adding that Reinhart inspires him on a daily basis.

“She’s one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I’m pursuing. That’s just the kind of person she is. She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with,” he added.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse can be seen together as Betty and Jughead on Riverdale, which airs Wednesday nights on the CW.