Disturbing Video Shows Mother Falling To Her Death While Trying To Take A Selfie From 27th Floor Balcony

Video showed the woman seated on the edge of the balcony before losing her balance.

A young mother fell to her death while trying to take a selfie from a 27th-floor balcony, and the disturbing incident was all caught on video.

The incident took place in Panama City, where 27-year-old Sandra Maneula De Costa Macedo was trying to take a selfie from the Luxor Tower high rise. As Hollywood Life noted, the woman was near a ledge trying to take the photo when she was hit by a gust of wind and blown from the building. Some nearby construction workers had seen her near the edge and tried to yell to warn her, but the woman did not hear their cries, the report noted.

Macedo is not the first person to die while trying to take a high-risk selfie. In September, a teen hiker fell to his death in Yosemite National Park while trying to take a selfie from an iconic cliff. As The Times of Israel reported, the teen was an Israeli national visiting the park, and his mother said he slipped and fell while trying to take the picture on Nevada Fall, a cliff that plunges close to 820 feet to the rough terrain below.

Just a few months before that, a man in India who was driving home from his wedding was killed when he saw an injured bear and tried to take a selfie with it. As the Independent reported, this death was also caught on video as the man’s friends remained a safe distance away and tried to film it.

India has had a particular problem with selfie deaths. As the BBC noted, another man was killed when he tried to take a selfie in front of a moving train. The report noted that the man misjudged how close he was standing to the train and was hit as it sped past. The video of his death went viral online, serving as a warning to the dangers of taking unnecessary risks in the hope of getting a good picture for social media.

The death of Sandra Macedo prompted the Panama City Fire Service to issue a warning on Twitter:

“Don’t risk your life for a selfie. It’s more important to lose a minute in life than your life in a minute.”

Video of the mom falling to her death while taking a selfie from a 27th-floor balcony can be seen on the official website for the Daily Mail, but be warned that the video may be disturbing to some viewers.