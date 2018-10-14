Watch Scotland Vs. Portugal Live Stream: International Friendly Start Time, Preview, Ronaldo Remains Missing

Struggling Scotland host a Portugal side that is coming off a win even without their missing superstar Cristiano Ronald in an international friendly match Sunday.

A Scotland side that has dropped six of its last eight international matches, per 11v11, without so much as a draw going back to last November, will be further hampered by the absence of three top stars when they face a European Champion Portugal squad whose motto seems to be “No Ronaldo, No Problem,” when the two nations square off in a UEFA international friendly match that will live stream from Glasgow on Sunday.

Defender Kieran Tierney was released from his international duties due to “match fatigue,” while center-backs Charlie Mulgrew and John Souttar will be unavailable for Sunday’s Portugal clash due to injuries, according to a BBC report. So how will Manager Alex McLeish arrange his back four against the reigning Euro champions? Ahead of the match, he is not saying.

“That’s a secret,” McLeish said on Saturday. “We know how to play the back four. We have changed the system in Hungary, we changed it in Mexico City, so we’ve got the capacity to change it as well.”

Meanwhile, Portugal continue to be without their global superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus, who has not joined the squad for its latest round of international matches as he confronts an accusation of rape by an American woman in Las Vegas, as the magazine Der Spiegel first reported.

Striker Andre Silva has provided plenty of goal-scoring in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal. Gabriel Rossi / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. British Summer Time at 53,000-seat Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, October 14.

Sevilla striker Andre Silva at age 22 has provided plenty of goal-scoring punch for Portugal in Ronaldo’s absence, getting on the board in his last three international matches, bringing his total to nine in his young international career, according to the BBC.

Even without Ronaldo, Portugal come into the Scotland friendly off of two successive wins in the UEFA Nations League — a 1-0 blanking of Italy in September and a 3-2 topping of Poland on Thursday, 11v11 reports.

Watch Scotland Manager Alex McLeish offer his own preview of the match against Portugal in his pre-match press conference, seen in the video below courtesy of the Scotland National Team.

