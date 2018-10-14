‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Major Blast From The Past And An Old Enemy Return To Salem

Here’s a quick summary of the Days of our Lives comings and goings for the upcoming week, which reveal that drama lies ahead for many Salem residents.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will see two familiar faces back in Salem this week, and each one of them will bring mystery, drama, and intrigue to the coming episodes.

Fans will watch as Kyle Lowder blows back into Salem. The actor formerly played the role of Brady Black in years past. However, since that role has been taken by Eric Martsolf for years now, Lowder is switching things up and stepping into the shoes of Rex Brady, a character previously played by actor Eric Winter.

As many longtime Days of our Lives fans will remember — and as detailed by Soap Hub— Rex Brady is the son of Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Rex and his twin sister, Cassie Brady, first appeared in Salem back in 2002. The pair were found by Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook) and Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms) inside a strange pod following a meteor shower.

Shawn and Belle first believed the “Gemini Twins” to be aliens, but it was soon revealed that they were actually the children of Roman and Kate, having been genetically manufactured in a lab without either of their biological parents’ knowledge, as a part of one of Stefano DiMera’s schemes.

Days of our Lives fans who remember Rex know that he is basically a genius. He’s extremely intelligent and was at the top of his class at Salem University. After coming to Salem, Rex began a relationship with Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), with the couple getting quite serious.

Eventually, Mimi learned that she was pregnant, but decided to terminate her pregnancy due to the fact that she was young, and not ready to become a mother. When Rex found out that Mimi hadn’t even talked to him about the pregnancy before deciding to have an abortion, he was furious. Rex quickly dumped Mimi and left Salem.

However, now that Kyle Lowder is returning as Rex Brady, and Mimi Lockhart has returned with a baby girl in tow, many fans believe that the couple have made their way back to one another, and that the little girl, “baby Bonnie,” is their daughter.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will also see actor William Utay returning as Dr. Rolf, Stefano DiMera’s evil scientist and lackey. Rolf was last seen back in November 2017 when he seemingly committed suicide. However, it seems that he wasn’t dead after all.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.