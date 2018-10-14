Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Angry At Kanye West For White House Visit, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are close friends with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. However, things may be getting awkward between the couples after West’s controversial visit to the White House this week.

According to an October 13 report by Hollywood Life, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are not happy with Kanye West about his public rants and would love to sit down with the rapper, and likely his wife, Kim Kardashian, to clear things up privately.

“They are both upset with Kanye, but don’t want to publicly bash him because that really doesn’t solve anything. They would like to actually have conversations with him behind closed to doors to make him aware of their feelings and hope that he gets to a place where he can see things from their perspective,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Teigen and Legend are known for being very happy, positive minded people and that they do not like having drama in their lives, and with West, there always seems to be drama. However, they do want to give him a chance to explain himself and talk though their differences.

“Chrissy and John are very happy, level-headed people and they will always choose to live their lives that way. They take zero comfort having drama in their life. And Kanye equals drama but they also want to give him a chance.”

As many fans may remember, John Legend was one of the people who spoke out against Kanye West when he first revealed his support for President Donald Trump. West later posted screenshots of private text messages between himself and Legend via Twitter. However, the friends worked things out that time, and that is what John and Chrissy reportedly hope to do with Kim and Kanye this time around as well.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye visited the White House for a meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday and was decked out in his “Make America Great Again” hat. During the meeting, the rapper started off by going on a 10-minute rant about multiple issues on his mind.

West discussed many things during his meetup with Trump, including prison reform, Hilary Clinton, his bipolar disorder diagnosis, Kim Kardashian’s family, and the fact that the President should have a better airplane to fly around in, saying that Trump should be the “freshest,” because if he looks good, America looks good.

While Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have not spoken out publicly about Kanye West or Kim Kardashian, it seems that they may be getting tired of the rapper’s antics and that their friendship could be in jeopardy because of it.