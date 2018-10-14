Donald Trump Forgot To Wish Daughter Tiffany A Happy Birthday For The Second Straight Year

Trump previously said he is proud of Tiffany 'to a lesser extent' than his other adult children.

Donald Trump had a busy day on Twitter on Saturday, sharing pictures and video from his latest campaign rally, praising Turkey’s release of an American pastor, and ending the day by congratulating friend and Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his newest book.

One thing he didn’t do — wish his youngest daughter a happy birthday. As Yahoo News noted, Donald made no mention of his daughter Tiffany’s birthday, even though he frequently takes to social media to wish happy birthday to other family members. None of Tiffany’s siblings wished her a happy birthday either — on social media, at least. She did apparently spend the day with Donald Trump Jr. as well as her mother.

It could be that he delivered the happy birthday message in person, as Yahoo News noted that Tiffany appears to have taken a step back from social media.

“Tiffany Trump, meanwhile, hasn’t posted on Twitter or Instagram since late September,” the report noted. “It’s not clear what the Georgetown University law student will be doing to celebrate her special day. But if last year is any indication, she may spend the occasion with some of her family members, even if the president isn’t one of them.”

The report noted that the Trump family isn’t all that big on using social media to mark occasions. Melania Trump didn’t send her husband a birthday message, for example, though Tiffany actually did post one for her father.

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has been criticized for not making time for his family. Last Father’s Day, Donald told reporters that he planned to spend the day with his family, but press reports on Twitter noted that he instead went to his Trump National Golf Course in Virginia to play golf his 117th round of golf since taking office. None of his other family members were present.

Donald has had some curious words for Tiffany in the past as well. On Election Day 2016, he made an appearance on Fox and Friends to discuss his family and said that he was proud of Tiffany “to a lesser extent” than his other adult children.

“I’m very proud of my children. I mean, I’m just looking at them right now, as an example for your show,” he said (via the New York Daily News). “But I’m very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent ’cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific.”

While Donald Trump may have forgotten to wish daughter Tiffany a happy birthday on Saturday, he did remember to wish a happy birthday to the U.S. Navy, via Twitter.