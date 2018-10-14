Donald Trump Approval Rating Up Five Points Since August, But Impeachment Looms Large

The Democratic Party still leads in the polls for the House of Representatives, by 11 percentage points.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating rose five percentage points since last August, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

This is the second highest approval rating for President Donald Trump since he took office.

Donald Trump’s approval rating rose from 36 percent in late August to 41 percent today. The same poll suggest that this growth in popularity is primarily a product of Trump’s fiscal policies. The POTUS has the highest approval rating of his career for handling the United States economy, with 49 percent of voters approving, and 46 percent disapproving his economic policies.

In the grand scheme of things, however, Donald Trump’s approval rating remains low. It is, in fact, the lowest for a president heading into his first midterms since Harry S. Truman.

This could hurt Republicans in the midterms, since 64 percent of voters who disapprove of Trump support candidates who share their opinion. Conversely, among those who approve of Donald Trump, 57 percent say it’s important to them to support a candidate who shares their opinion of the POTUS.

The Democratic Party still leads for the House of Representatives, by 11 percentage points. The Democrats need 23 seats to win control of the House.

The poll predicts higher-than-usual voter turnout for the midterms, which could turn out to be advantageous for the Democratic Party. However, the Democrats have reason to worry. While their voter base is motivated, the Democrats are leading Republicans in urban areas, where they already control House seats.

While President Trump's approval rating has increased to 41% from 36%, Democratic House candidates still lead Republicans 53%-42% among voters. https://t.co/QhLHvE8DGp — Axios (@axios) October 14, 2018

“This is President Trump’s first reelect. It isn’t 2020. It’s now,” former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon recently warned, urging Trump voters to vote in midterms.

As Business Insider reported, Bannon is of the opinion that the upcoming midterms are, essentially, a “referendum” on President Trump, since the Democrats are likely to call for his impeachment if they manage to take over the House.

“The hard thing we have to do is convince the Trump voters that: ‘Hey, there may be a RINO [Republican In Name Only] in your congressional district, you may not like the guy, he may not like Trump. It doesn’t matter. That fight is past us.”

The Democrats, according to Bannon, are purposely avoiding talks of impeachment in an effort to avoid galvanizing Trump’s base. But, one of the first things they will do if they manage to reclaim the House, Bannon warned, is move toward impeaching Donald Trump.

While Democratic Party voters appear to be running out of patience, the party is adamant on avoiding talks of impeachment.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, in an August conference call, top Democrats and Representative Nancy Pelosi advised the Democratic Party candidates to avoid talks of impeachment until after midterms.