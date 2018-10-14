Michael Bublé Says He’s Going To Retire From Making Music After His Son’s Cancer Battle

Entertainer Michael Bublé revealed he's planning to retire from making music in a recent interview with the 'Daily Mail.'

Singer and entertainer Michael Bublé said he will be leaving the industry and not making music anymore after his son Noah’s battle with cancer gave him a fresh new perspective on life according to the Daily Mail.

“This is my last interview,” he said in an emotional exchange with the Daily Mail. “I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Bublé opened up about the tremendous pain and heartache he dealt with during his son’s treatment for liver cancer.

The 43-year-old Canadian-Italian singer revealed, “My whole being’s changed. My perception of life. I don’t know if I can even get through this conversation without crying.”

Both Bublé and his wife, 31-year-old Argentinian model Luisana Lopilato, put their careers on hold after their eldest son was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma.

Noah, now 5-years-old, is in remission and Bublé sat down with reporters to open about his struggles during his son’s treatment.

“You just want to die,” he said. “I don’t even know how I was breathing.”

“My wife was the same and even though I was the stronger of the two of us, I wasn’t strong. My wife was… I’m sorry, I can’t make it to the end of the sentence… let’s just say we find out who we are with these things.”

Michael’s brand new song “Love You Anymore” from his upcoming album ❤️ is out now! https://t.co/DjvPj0zP9y pic.twitter.com/gTWyEqbfvZ — Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) October 12, 2018

Bublé is set to release his newest and potentially final album Love on November 16, with the single “Love You Anymore” out now.

His son’s cancer battle put things in perspective for him, helping him realize he was prioritizing his career over what really mattered to him — his family.

“The diagnosis made me realize how stupid I’d been to worry about these unimportant things. I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity,” Bublé said.

“And I decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have.”

Instead of focusing on music, Bublé has devoted his time to projects to promote cancer awareness and teamed up with chat show host James Corden for a special edition of “Carpool Karaoke” for Stand Up To Cancer.

Bublé told the Daily Mail there were three reasons he wanted to make his latest album.