NYPD Asks for Help Identifying Members Of Proud Boys Who Took Part In Gang Assaults

On Friday night, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes spoke at Metropolitan Republican Club. Three people were arrested outside the club following the speech for participating in violence that took place between members of the Proud Boys and individuals protesting McInnes and his organization. on Saturday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) tweeted a request for anyone with information or videos related to the incident to contact them.

“The NYPD is reviewing video & other evidence from last night to determine if other crimes were committed & if so, identify those perps and make arrests as warranted. Anyone with info/video pls call @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS. There is no tolerance for violence anywhere in NYC.”

The tweet continued with a description of what happened on the night in question. It states that in an effort to prevent any problems in the area, officers from the 19th precinct along with members of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group were assigned to the protest taking place outside the club on East 83rd Street. After Innes’ speech, officers saw a fight taking place on 84th Street and 3rd Avenue. Once they were on the scene, three individuals were arrested and charged with assault. The tweet states that one individual was harmed but refused medical treatment. That person is assisting officers with their investigation. That investigation is ongoing and includes a review of video and other evidence related to the event. The Chicago Tribune reported that the three who were arrested were scheduled for arraignment Saturday.

Members of far-right men’s group “Proud Boys” beat up protesters in New York. https://t.co/R2IpYQOVPB pic.twitter.com/iVi5ZHrv46 — Slate (@Slate) October 14, 2018

The altercation began when a protester knocked a “Make America Great Again” cap off the head of a member of the Proud Boys group according to a report from Slate. They reported also that members of the Proud Boys group shouted homophobic slurs at the protestor as approximately 30 of them attacked the 30-year-old man. The media outlet also shared a couple of videos of the incident as well as tweeted photos of what took place during and after the attack.

The Proud Boys even waited to do a group photo after the fights. They were hyped the fuck up after that. Flashing their white power hand symbol before marching towards a downtown train. pic.twitter.com/JP6jiM8Yud — Shay Horse (@HuntedHorse) October 13, 2018

The Proud Boys group is an all-male self-described “Western chauvinist” organization. Their website states that McInnes “has described the Proud Boys as a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.” The Southern Poverty Law Center has classified Proud Boys as a hate group.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo commented on the incident.

“Authorities must review these videos immediately and make arrests and prosecute as appropriate. Hate cannot and will not be tolerated in New York.”

Democratic New York City Public Advocate Letitia James also issued a statement, which attacked the Proud Boys organization.

“I am disturbed and disgusted by the videos I’ve seen of members of the neo-fascist, white supremacist Proud Boys group engaging in hate-fueled mob violence on the streets of New York City.”

Prior to McInnes’ speech at the Metropolitan Republican Club Friday, protestors vandalized the building. Damage done to the property included broken windows, a spray-painted door, and a keypad lock covered in glue. Perpetrators left a note at the scene that said the damage they did that night was “just the beginning.”