‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, October 15: Ridge Explodes When Brooke Reveals Bill Shocker

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 15 reveal that all hell will break loose between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) when a slip of the tongue nearly costs her marriage. As all their secrets come to light, the two will hurl accusations at each other as they battle feelings of anger and betrayal. Katie (Heather Tom) will also make Bill (Don Diamont) an offer that he cannot refuse, as per TV Guide.

Katie Makes Things Right With Bill

Katie was delighted that Ridge took such a keen interest in the custody battle between her and Bill. She even thanked Ridge for his support after winning sole custody of her son. But later that day, her sister informed her that Ridge’s interest crossed legal boundaries when he manipulated Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) into ruling in favor of her. Brooke swore Katie to secrecy and told her that Ridge and the judge could face serious jail time if their collusion ever came out, but she also asked her sister to consider Bill’s position.

Although Katie was very shocked, she also wants to do the right thing. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie will approach Bill with a generous offer. It seems as if she wants to revisit the court’s decision and give Bill more leeway in the custody situation. She has also seen that Bill has made a genuine effort to do right by Will (Finnegan George) and is really trying to put him first in his life. This may have also swayed her opinion of Bill as a father.

Does Brooke’s Slip Of The Tongue Ruin Things With Ridge?

After giving Brooke the chance to come clean, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) went straight to her father to tell him what she had witnessed. She saw Brooke and Bill locked in a passionate embrace. Ridge was incredulous, and couldn’t believe that his wife had betrayed him like that. When Brooke later storms into the office, flinging accusations at Ridge, he simply told her that he knows about her and Spencer.

Bridge will get into a heated argument. Brooke is still mad about Ridge’s illegal actions, but will also deny returning Bill’s kiss. Ridge is furious that she was kissing his biggest enemy. B&B spoilers, via Courier Journal, tease that Brooke slips that this was the second time that Bill had kissed her. Needless to say, Ridge will feel as if she has been betraying him for a long time. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.