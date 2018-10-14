Watch NFL Live Stream Of Seahawks Vs. Raiders In London, Plus Week 6 Picks & Odds For Oakland Vs. Seattle

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders will face off at Wembley Stadium in London, England, for international NFL action. Fans are making their Week 6 picks, and as far as the books go, most of the money is with the 2-3 Seattle Seahawks beating the 1-4 Oakland Raiders, and NFL experts are largely in agreement.

The game starts at 1 p.m. EST, on FOX. If you want to live stream the NFL game across the pond, as Oregon Live reported, you can do so via FuboTV, Fox Sports Go, PlayStation Vue, or SlingTV, and many of those platforms offer a free trial. If you want to listen to the audio stream of the game, XM Streaming 828 will carry the Seahawks feed and XM Streaming 824 will have the Raiders feed.

The last time these two teams met was four years ago in November of 2014, and the Seahawks beat the Raiders 30-24. Including two postseason games, Oakland has met Seattle a total of 54 times in NFL history, and the Raiders lead the Seahawks 29-25.

As four as injuries go for the Raiders, no player is listed as out. Karl Joseph (hamstring) is listed as questionable, and Kelechi Osemele (knee) and Frostee Rucker (neck) are listed as doubtful. The Seahawks have two players listed as out: Rasheem Green (ankle) and K.J. Wright (knee). Dion Jordan (knee) and Nick Vannett (back) are listed as questionable.

Beast Mode In London

For the first time since joining the Oakland Raiders, star running back Marshawn Lynch will face his former team on Sunday. The Raiders are coming off 26-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Derek Carr completed 24 of his 33 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Martavis Bryant found three receptions for 91 yards, and Jordy Nelson was the only player to find the end zone. Marshawn Lynch had nine carries for just 31 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

Carr failed to give Lynch the ball from the one-yard line, and many NFL analysts feel that this cost the Raiders the game. However, Marshawn will likely see the ball more in this matchup, so expect “Beast Mode” to make his presence known across the pond.

It's Marshawn vs. his old team across the pond. Key Matchups: https://t.co/AEWsxElMnF pic.twitter.com/pnw8u7vXiZ — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2018

Defensively, Daryl Worley had eight tackles, and Bruce Irvin had a sack. For the season, the Raiders’ D is giving up 29.8 points a game on average, and they rank 29th in the NFL overall. For the NFL season, Oakland is averaging 21.4 points per game, and the Raiders’ offense ranks seventh overall in the league. If Oakland wants to topple Seattle, their extremely low-ranked defense will have to step it up, and experts feel that Lynch will have to get the ball more.

The Seahawks Looking To Get To.500

Seattle is coming off a narrow 33-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and that’s the Seahawks story this NFL season, as all of their losses have been by a touchdown or less. Against the Rams, Russell Wilson completed 13 of his 21 passes for 198 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Tyler Lockett recorded three receptions for 98 yards and a TD, and David Moore logged three receptions for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Carson led the ground report with 19 carries for 116 yards. Mike Davis saw 12 carries for 68 yards and one TD.

Defensively, Bradley McDougald had 10 tackles, and Tedric Thompson and Frank Clark each found an interception. For the NFL season, the Seahawks’ defense has given up 22.8 points per game on average, and they rank 12th overall in the league. The Seattle offense is averaging 23.2 points per game for the season, and they rank 24th overall in the NFL.

While there is technically not a home field advantage for either team in this NFL international meeting, as 247 Sports reported, the vast majority of London fans are most excited to cheer for the Seattle Seahawks. Perhaps, this will give them a slight edge against the Raiders.

NFL Week 6 Picks & Odds For Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

When this game first opened, the Seahawks were favored to beat the Raiders with a spread of -2, and it has since moved up a half a point to -2.5. Most NFL analysts feel that Seattle is the way to go in this one. The Raiders’ defense ranks the fourth-worst in the league, and pundits are expecting the Seahawks’ offense to finally come alive in this meeting. Most of the expert NFL Week 6 picks are with eating the small chalk and backing the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Oakland Raiders by at least a field goal.