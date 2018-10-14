Justin Bieber Reportedly ‘Not OK’ As He’s Becoming A ‘Recluse’ & ‘Withdrawn,’ Per ‘Us Magazine’

While Selena Gomez fans worry about her well-being, others are also looking at Justin Bieber and wondering how he’s doing. Bieber’s reaction to Selena’s hospitalization has been widely reported, as he was spotted crying in a car as Hailey drove them to their pastor’s home, detailed Elle. He was also seen crying during a separate occasion, and people believe it’s because of his ex-Selena’s downward spiral.

A source also revealed that Justin isn’t feeling “whole” since getting married to Hailey Baldwin, according to Us Magazine. This is what they said.

“He has so much going for him but he doesn’t feel whole.”

Moreover, the insider revealed that Justin is done with fame.

“Justin has become a recluse and a changed person. He has no interest in being a celebrity and an artist. He has withdrawn again, much like he did a couple years ago. He started recording music, but just stopped.”

It’s hard to say whether these changes occurred because of his relationship with Hailey, or whether it’s something personal that he’s going through. Either way, hearing about Selena has obviously made him very distraught, and for good reason. They certainly have a long history together, and even though things didn’t work out, he still cares for her as a friend. A source even said that “[Justin and Selena’s] relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage,” reported Extra.

And while Justin may be having a hard time, he was also spotted two days ago blowing off some steam by going skateboarding. Bieber and Baldwin are reportedly renting a new spot in the San Fernando Valley for $100k a month. He was spotted wearing a white T-shirt, orange shorts, and some vans with lime green socks, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, his wife, Hailey Baldwin, seems to be keeping things light-spirited on her Instagram. For example, she shared an Insta story today of her friend, @florido, trying to walk in a pair of super high heels. The knee-high boots were covered in silver sparkles, and you can hear Hailey laughing at him in the background as he crumpled to the floor.

And of course, no new updates have been posted to Selena’s page since her hospitalization. Her last post is a cute, smiling selfie, during which she announced that she was going to take a break from social media. This is what Gomez said.