Lauren Burnham Defends Jenna Cooper, Says There’s ‘Professional Proof’ She Didn’t Cheat On Jordan Kimball

Lauren Burnham from The Bachelor is taking sides in the Jordan Kimball-Jenna Cooper debacle, and she’s sticking with her girl. It apparently started because fans were bashing Lauren for spending time with Jenna after “she proved how terrible of a human she really is,” according to Life & Style. Surprisingly, Lauren responded to the comment, revealing the following.
“No spewing hate here. There are two sides to every story and the only evidence I know of backs the fact that Jenna did not do what she’s being accused of.”
And when someone asked Lauren, “whats [sic] the evidence?” Burnham responded again.
“That’s for [Jenna] to release. It should be happening very soon. I am not one to jump on the band wagon and take a side without solid evidence. I can tell you that her story is very compelling AND she has professional proof. I would just advise not to be so quick to publicly state opinions without knowing the whole story.”
Jenna’s previously hinted at some sort of evidence that proves her innocence in the cheating scandal, but it has yet to be shared with the public. At least according to Lauren, however, the information will be publicized soon, at which point Jenna may be able to clear her name once and for all.
View this post on Instagram
I think that each time we suffer, we gain a deeper level of empathy and humility. And as much as it hurts, it’s necessary and it shapes us into exactly who we are supposed to be. In this position, it could be easy to feel bad for myself. I admit that I have screamed out, “God, I can’t turn the other cheek anymore, I am bruised all over! Just let me heal! What did I do to deserve this?! I have nothing left to lose, and I feel helpless. Can you hear me..do you even care?” But I look closely at my tear stained face in the mirror, and I can’t help but feel a sense of peace. There is a reason for all of this. I was made into this little quirky and loving ball of energy so I can bring the Light to others. My heart and my mind are being tested and strengthened. I have an amazing support system. And honestly, I am inspired. I was worried that it was becoming too late to find a good a man to love and start a family with. I wanted to be able to trust someone with my heart so bad. But maybe that’s not in the books for me. Either way, this is not the end of my story. I will create a lasting legacy full of HOPE. I’ll be the voice for those who are not heard. I promise this is just the beginning❤️ I’m excited to attend an event sponsoring @addisjemari tonight! I want to focus the majority of my time and energy on issues that really matter. Check them out if you want to learn more, donate, or get involved!☺️Here is their mission: Addis Jemari fights to end the orphan crisis in Ethiopia by encouraging, educating and empowering orphaned and vulnerable children and their families. Thank you to all my Queens who have my back!!????????????♀️ PS: this pic is a sneak peek of a fun shoot I did recently with some amazing and talented people! Venue: @warrenestatenc Photographer: @paulseiler Designer/Planner: @timelessloveweddings Stylist: @lolag2018 Hair: @jademarionhair Makeup and jewelry: @silverceilingbeauty
Cooper also posted a picture of some sort of “data extraction” being done on a phone onto a computer on her Instagram. However, that post has since been deleted. Jenna’s also disabled her comments on the platform, which is something that Jordan also noticed and discussed during his latest interview.
Unfortunately for Jenna, many fans have turned on her and believe that Jordan is the victim. The huge backlash that Cooper has received is not welcomed by her friends, nor even by Jordan. Kimball has asked fans repeatedly to lay off the personal attacks, and even said to “Let me handle this,” according to Life & Style.
The latest development in the matter is that Jenna’s lawyer sent Jordan a letter, accusing him of being the one that fabricated the texts. The lawyer also threatened Kimball to stay silent on the matter and not share the letter. However, Jordan chose to publish copies of the letter on his social media, and even reported the lawyer for blackmail to the Bar Association. Kimball is still trying to stay sensitive to what Jenna is going through, and stated the following.
“I’m assuming she’s feeling worse than ever, because for the first time she turned her comments off [on Instagram].”