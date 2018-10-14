Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Palvin Flaunts Her Well-Toned Thighs In A Black Ribbed Bodysuit

Hungarian beauty Barbara Palvin left her fans and followers on Instagram completely awestruck after she posted a picture of herself from the new Victoria’s Secret Campaign.

In the picture, she is seen wearing a black, high-cut bodysuit which not only showcases her well-toned thighs and long, sexy legs but also flatters her overall figure.

Within half a day, the picture received more than 500,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments on Instagram, and fans showered her with a lot of compliments.

Palvin has lately been making headlines because she’s rumored to be dating former Disney star, Dylan Sprouse. Per W Magazine, “the two started appearing on each other’s Instagrams around World Cup season when they went to Russia together to take in a couple of matches.”

The model turned 25 on October 8 and posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen sitting on the beach, wearing ripped jeans and a black shirt and flashing her signature smile. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to everyone for the birthday wishes, but she especially focused on thanking Dylan Sprouse.

“[sic] Now that I’m 25, I have the agility of a panther, the strength of a silverback gorilla, and the wisdom of 20 Hungarian grandmothers. Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes on my favorite year yet! ( Special thanks to @dylansprouse for making it so special and writing the perfect caption! love you bruh!),” she wrote.

The usage of the word ‘bruh‘ however sent mixed signals and confused a lot of her followers, who commented on the post that they are just friends and there doesn’t seem to be anything romantic between them.

But a look at Pavlin’s Instagram posts suggests otherwise because she has posted a series of photos where she has called Sprouse her “love”, which evidently shows that she is super into him.

And despite all the PDA, it is not clear if they are dating or just ‘hanging out’, per W Magazine.

Apart from her lovey-dovey Instagram posts with Sprouse, the Sports Illustrated model was recently featured in Vogue Taiwan’s October 2018 issue, where she is seen wearing bold makeup for the fashion spread.

She posted all the pictures from Vogue Taiwan‘s photoshoot on Instagram, which attracted more than 300,000 likes from her fans and followers.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Born in Budapest, Hungary, the 25-year-old stunner started her modelling career at the age of 13 when she first appeared in Spur Magazine. Since then, she has been featured in top-notch fashion magazines like Vogue, GQ, Glamour, and has modeled for brands like L’Oréal, Georgio Armani, Cartier, and Victoria’s Secret, per W Magazine.