Enrique Iglesias Is Having ‘More Sex Now Than Ever’ With Anna Kournikova

Nine months after their twins’ birth, the new parents are still horny for each other.

Many new parents often complain that they never have any alone time with their partners — and if they’ve had twins, it is twice as hard for them.

Sexy singer Enrique Iglesias and gorgeous former tennis player Anna Kournikova are not like most people, though. The couple of 17 years have been going at it like a couple of teenagers ever since they welcomed children Nicholas and Lucy into the world on December 16, 2017.

“It’s probably more sex now than ever,” the “Hero” vocalist recently divulged to The Sun.

“The sex has not diminished.”

The pair have been notoriously quiet about their relationship since the very beginning, so it is quite a shock that Iglesias would reveal such personal — and intimate — information.

“Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs, and it’s not always perfect — but it is perfect in a way,” the suave Spainard said about his life with the Russian beauty.

In the same interview, the 43-year-old also talked about his 37-year-old love’s excellent mothering skills.

“It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother,” said Iglesias.

“It’s incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”

While Kournikova is at home in Miami Beach, Florida, taking care of the twins, the Grammy Award winner is currently traveling the world on his “All the Hits Live” tour. The jaunt, which began in March, has the “Bailamos” singer playing gigs in Europe until the middle of November.

Iglesias teased that this could be his last worldwide tour.

“I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind,” he admitted to the British media outlet. “That could [become] a reality in the near future.”

The son of legendary singer Julio Iglesias said that he can picture himself giving up his music career to never do “anything again other than being a dad.”

The doting papa has posted several photos and videos on social media that show his unconditional love for Nicholas and Lucy, both 9 months old and totally adorable.

One of the things Iglesias seems to enjoy doing most is making his kids laugh.

On the Fourth of July, he posted a short clip to Instagram in which he is in a lake with Lucy. All he had to do to make the precious girl giggle like crazy was keep spitting water out of his mouth like a fountain.

Then, on August 29, he uploaded a cute video to Instagram where he made both of his kids chuckle uncontrollably as he ran back and forth in front of them while gobbling like a turkey.

Maybe all of the sex Iglesias and Kournikova have been having lately will lead to the birth of new little ones for the fantastic father to impress!