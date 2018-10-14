Emily Ratajkowski Dons Plunging Swimsuit In Group Photo With Her ‘Leopard Gang’

Emily Ratajkowski looked fabulous in a plunging swimsuit in her latest Instagram post. The photo, taken by Emily, featured herself and three other friends. They all wore Inamorata swimwear in leopard print, as the model captioned the picture, “Leopard gang.” Fans loved the photo, as people commented on how great everyone looked.

The model-actress has been fairly busy lately, most recently appearing in a video for Vogue where she described the single-payer health care system while lounging in a strapless swimsuit. The idea was that the good-looking model would capture people’s attention long enough to explain the complex issue of healthcare in the United States. As the publication noted, it’s an attempt to share the important information “in slightly more appealing packaging than you may be used to.”

And before that, Emrata gained some national exposure when she was arrested alongside Amy Schumer and other protesters in Washington, D.C. The group was protesting Brett Kavanaugh, and around 300 people were arrested. Emily told E! News that “I’ve always been pretty politically involved,” and that the Kavanaugh nomination was a “key moment” for her to step in as an activist. She clarified that she and Amy planned to attend together.

“We knew we were going to get arrested,” Ratajkowski also added. When she was asked about what happened, she simply said, “We were detained. And then released.”

The public response to the model’s arrest also involved something that might have been unexpected. It was that people were preoccupied with Emily’s outfit, namely her lack of a bra. She later blasted the haters on Twitter, telling them to “stop telling me how to dress.”

In the same interview, Emrata also talked about her husband. When asked whether it was “weird” to call Sebastian Bear-McClard her husband, this is what she said.

“No, I like it. I mean it’s still weird. It’s always going to be weird I think. But it’s great.”

And when asked about what she loves most about married life, she simply responded, “I’m in love, man, I don’t know. Married life is cool.”

Sebastian doesn’t get as much media attention as Emily does, but Vogue shared details about the mystery man for fans. Sebastian is an actor, director, and producer. He worked on Heaven Knows What and Good Time. And while the two kept their relationship mostly a secret to the public, they came out to announce their quickie wedding at city hall.