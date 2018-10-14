Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone Share A Sexy Hug In Latest Instagram Photo

Fans of Bachelor in Paradise can’t get enough of lovebirds Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone. Both of their Instagram pages are loaded with sweet couple photos, and the last snap is no exception. The lovey-dovey couple shared a sexy hug at the gym, as Chris can be seen grabbing a hold of Krystal as she hugged him with her legs wrapped around his. Randone wasn’t shy about where he grabbed his fiance, as Krystal smiled and took a photo with her phone using the mirror.

Chris even gave Krystal a kiss on her cheeks, as she smiled widely and wore some purple headphones. She captioned it, “Think he can front squat with me??,” and fans had tons of positive comments for them.

“He can do anything with this powerful woman next to him!” one fan wrote. Another fan let them know, “Oh man this is so cute. [crying face emoji] [purple hearts emoji]”

Of course, fans are anxious to hear when the two will finally get married. Early interviews with the couple revealed that they may be taking their time to plan the big day, and even said that they’d be open to a televised wedding. However, the only hint that the two are wedding planning came from Krystal, who posted a picture of herself trying on wedding dresses in late September.

In addition to Krystal’s newfound love, she’s been busy promoting her fitness business. In fact, she recently shared some impressive before-and-after pictures of one of her clients named Jenna. Apparently, Jenna completed Krystal’s TBG Live program. The results are obvious, with the girl having slimmed down and looking more muscular than before. Fans responded positively, noting, “Wow what a transformation,” with others asking Krystal for help to get back in shape again.

Krystal finding her love on BIP was a great sight for her fans, who rooted for her from back when she was on The Bachelor. However, at the time, she may have had fewer fans since she came across negatively to some people. So much so, that Glamour asked her if she was “embarrassed” after watching the season. This was Nielson’s response.