Watch NFL Live Stream Of Redskins Vs. Panthers In Week 6 Matchup, Plus Picks & Odds For Carolina At Washington

Fans are making their NFL Week 6 picks, and by a slim majority, the money is behind the Carolina Panthers beating the Washington Redskins, as far as the books go. NFL experts have made their Week 6 picks, and by a vast majority, they are also predicting that the 3-1 Carolina Panthers will beat the 2-2 Washington Redskins. However, most experts seem to be making that decision based on the two team’s history with one another, as this game is seemingly a heads-or-tails matchup.

On Sunday, the Panthers will hit the road to FedEx Field to face the Redskins. The NFL action starts at 1 p.m. EST, on FOX. If you want to watch the live stream of the game, as NJ reported, FuboTV live streams NFL games, and they offer a free trial. Those with the FOX Sports Go app will also be able to live stream the NFL action. If you would like to listen to the audio of Carolina at Washington, XM Streaming 804 will have the Panthers feed and XM Streaming 831 will carry the Redskins feed.

The last time these two teams squared off was in December of 2016, and the Panthers beat the Redskins 26-15. Washington has met Carolina just 13 times in NFL history, and the Redskins lead the Panthers 7-6. The Panthers have won against the Redskins in their last five meetings.

Troy Apke (hamstring) is the only Redskins’ player listed as out, and Shawn Lauvao (calf) is listed as doubtful. Washington has six players listed as questionable: Jamison Crowder (ankle), Josh Doctson (heel), Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder, and knee), Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee), Chris Thompson (rib, knee), and Zach Vigil (thigh). Crowder did not participate in Friday’s practice, and Peterson and Thompson had limited participation.

The Panthers have three players ruled as out due to injuries: Damiere Byrd (ankle), Jared Norris (toe), and Andre Smith (hamstring). Greg Olsen is the only player listed as questionable, and he saw a full practice on Friday.

Redskins Fighting For Top Spot In NFC East

The Eagles sit on top of the NFC East with a record of 3-3, though the 2-2 Redskins and the 2-3 Cowboys are clawing for that position. Per their usual, Washington has shown signs of greatness this season, and they have looked not so great as well. In Week 5, the Redskins lost to the Saints in a 43-19 blowout. Alex Smith completed 23 of his 39 passes for 275 yards, zero passing touchdowns, and one interception. Smith carried the ball two times for 7 yards and a TD.

Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson combined for eight receptions and 105 yards. Chris Thompson led the ground report with eight carries for just 17 yards. Kapri Bibbs and Alex Smith both rushed for a touchdown a piece. Defensively, the Redskins barely made an impact, though Ryan Kerrigan and Daron Payne found a sack a piece.

In contrast, in Washington’s previous game, they beat Green Bay 31-17. Smith completed 12 of his 20 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Peterson rushed 19 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns. The Washington defense held the Packers’ offense at bay, only allowing them two touchdowns.

So, fans are wondering which Redskins team will show up against the Panthers, the Washington team that got demolished by the Saints or the ones that beat the Packers. Green Bay certainly entered that game with some issues, so that victory was somewhat expected. While the Redskins’ D looked underwhelming against New Orleans, they are a top ranked defense in the NFL overall.

The Panthers Are Winning, But Just Barely

While the Panthers 3-1 record is impressive, many NFL analysts feel the games they have won should have been by a larger margin; Carolina beat the Cowboys 16-8; they beat the 1-4 Falcons by just a touchdown; the Panthers did manage to be the Bengals by ten points, but then they squeaked by the struggling Giants 33-31.

In that Week 5 matchup against New York, Cam Newton completed 21 of his 35 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Devin Funchess had four receptions for 53 yards. Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey each logged a TD. McCaffrey led the ground report with 17 carries for 58 yards, and Newton carried the ball eight times for 29 yards. Kicker Graham Gano put up 15 points.

Defensively, James Bradberry had eight tackles, and Mike Adams found two interceptions. On average, the Carolina defense is allowing 22.8 points per game. For the NFL season, Carolina is averaging 26 points per game. While they have managed to rack up three victories, many fans are still uneasy in backing the Panthers in Week 6.

NFL Week 6 Picks & Odds For Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins

When this game first opened it was a pick ’em. Currently, the Panthers are favored to beat the Redskins with a spread of -1. NFL analysts are expecting this to be a close game, but most seem to feel that Washington is at a disadvantage because of their short week after playing in the Monday Night Football game. Both the expert NFL Week 6 picks and the books are with the Carolina Panthers beating the Washington Redskins by more than a point.