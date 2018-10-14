Watch Romania Vs Serbia UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

In a battle for the top spot in Group C4 of the UEFA Nations League, Romania hosts table-topping Serbia in a fourth-round match on Sunday.

Two eastern European teams will battle for advancement in the UEFA Nations League, with a place in the knockout rounds as well as a guaranteed place in the 2020 Euro qualifying playoff round at stake, according to UEFA. Group C4 leaders Serbia travel to Romania for a fourth-round match in a game that will live stream from Bucharest.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Romania vs. Serbia UEFA Nations League Group C4 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, October 14. In Serbia, the game starts 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland the game gets underway at 2 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

When the two teams met at Partizan Stadium in Belgrade on September 10, the rivals fought to a 2-2 draw as Aleksandar Mitrović, who plays his club football for English Premier League’s Fulham, scored a brace. Nicolae Stanciu and George Tucudean tallied the Romanian goals, according to ESPN.

Mitrović also put two past the keeper in Serbia’s 2-0 win over Montenegro on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Serbia will be missing Manchester United star Nemanja Matic, who pulled out of the Nations League match with an unknown injury, according to SuperSport.

Watch a preview of the Romania vs. Serbia UEFA Nations League match, courtesy of SBR Sportsbook Review, in the video below.

ESPN3, the free, online-only network of sports giant ESPN, will carry a live stream of the Romania vs. Serbia UEFA Nations League match from National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The match may also be streamed on mobile and set-top devices with ESPN3 by downloading the WatchESPN app. ESPN3 is free to subscribers of almost any major internet service provider and dozens of smaller ISPs.

Another way to watch the Romania vs. Serbia UEFA Nations League Group C4 showdown live stream online from Bucharest, Romania, is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Romania vs. Serbia showdown streaming live on their TV sets. Univision Now will require login credentials from a cable or satellite TV subscription.

There is also a way to watch the Nations League game stream live for free without a login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV, or Sling TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Group C4 game live stream for free.

In Romania, NTV+ has the live stream, while in Serbia, SportKlub 1 carries the game. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the Romania vs. Serbia UEFA Nations League Group C4 match, see LiveSoccerTV.