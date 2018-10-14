Shauna Sexton Flaunts Abs & Parties With Friends Following Breakup With Ben Affleck

Shauna Sexton flaunted her toned abs in her latest Instagram post, as she continues to share tons of fun Instagram stories that show that she’s enjoying the partying life with friends. In the picture, Shauna stood by a pool outside in light blue denim, a white crop top, and a leather jacket. She wore her hair up in a messy bun. The Playboy model captioned it, “Swipe for the sass.” Fans let her know, “Nice sass,” “Gorgeous,” and “Classic.”

The model’s relationship with Ben Affleck seemed to have ended as abruptly as it started. Just a day after she returned from a quick romantic getaway to Montana with the actor, reports surfaced that the two had broken up. At first, Shauna revealed to media outlets that the rumors were untrue. However, as the day wore on, it became apparent that the break-up rumors were likely true. After all, an assistant for Ben was even spotted retrieving his SUV that Shauna was often seen driving around town, according to Radar Online.

But the model, if upset and heartbroken, is trying to put on a positive face as she shares Instagram stories of her life with her fans. Most of the stories are short videos showing a party, or her goofing off with friends.

Sexton’s love for partying was one of the biggest criticisms people had about her. And while there’s nothing wrong with someone having friends, drinking, and going to parties, it was problematic considering Affleck struggles with alcohol addiction.

The short-term couple’s time was mostly spent while Ben was in rehab, compounding the situation. Tons of rumors poured in about how Jennifer Garner, Matt Damon, and other close friends advised Ben to dump Shauna.

Only Ben knows for sure what really happened, but Page Six reported how his choice to date Shauna was “bad for his health — and his image.” This is what a source had to say about the fling.

“I think it’s so belittling. [Ben] found a girl who he can just go out drinking with and [have sex with]. At the end of the day, in order to be in recovery, [Affleck] needs to be by himself and taking care of his family.”

And that wasn’t all. The source accused Shauna of using the actor.