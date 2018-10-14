Ryan Scott Malek Had To Be Tasered By Police Because He Refused To Stop Having Sex With A Car Exhaust Pipe

The 24-year-old had a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit, court documents show.

Police said they had no choice to but to taser Ryan Scott Malek when the inebriated Kansas man refused to stop having sex with the exhaust pipe of a parked car.

The incident happened earlier this year but has gotten viral attention this week after the man’s bizarre arrest report was published by The Smoking Gun. The report noted that police found the 24-year-old in the compromising position with the vehicle while at least six witnesses watched on.

As the report noted, Malek had a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit after his arrest, and witnesses indicated that he appeared to have no idea what he was doing as he dropped his pants near the car.

“Police responding to a 911 call about a man beneath an auto discovered an ‘oblivious’ Malek seeking to place his penis in the vehicle’s tailpipe. When Malek ignored police demands that he cease trysting with the auto, an officer tased him. He was then handcuffed and taken to a local hospital.”

The report noted that Malek was taken back to the police station so he could sleep it off. The Kansas man has had some run-ins with the law before, with arrests for pot possession and aggravated assault, the report found.

This is not the first time that someone has been arrested for a lewd act with an automobile. Back in 2015, a man in Thailand was arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a Porsche Boxer. As The Huffington Post reported, the strange trend is actually so prevalent that it even has a name — mechanophilia. There is even a law against it in the U.K., the report noted.

Oddly enough, the Thai man was arrested just a few days after another man in Brazil was caught doing the same thing to a different car. It’s not clear if the Brazilian man was arrested, but his act was caught on an explicit video that gained viral attention online.

As the Metro noted, the video showed the man in a compromising position with the car, then turn to see the person filming the act. But the man was undeterred, and turned his attention back to the car even after realizing the act was being captured on video.

Man 'tasered by police' after 'refusing to stop having sex with car exhaust' https://t.co/xwHHdX8cat pic.twitter.com/pKeiFg9OGY — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 13, 2018

Ryan Scott Malek pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious behavior for having sex with the parked car and was placed on probation for one year.