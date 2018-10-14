Conor McGregor Hangs Out With Drake And The Migos In L.A.

Fresh off of receiving notice that he has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into the brawl that broke out following his UFC 229 headliner against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor kicked his weekend off by hitting the town for some laughs, a couple of drinks, and good music with friends Drake and the Migos, according to Daily Mail.

As CBS Sports reports, both McGregor and Nurmagomedov have had temporary punishments handed down to them by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, although Nurmagomedov’s $2 million fight purse is being held, while McGregor has been paid. The $3 million that the fighting Irishman received to do battle with his undefeated counterpart may pale in comparison to the $30 million he made off of his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, but that didn’t stop him from taking to Instagram on Saturday, October 13, to let fans know he isn’t slowing his roll.

McGregor had spent the evening prior in the company of celebs who paid a backstage visit during the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photographs of his marked up face keeping a smile beside the likes of Halsey and the Migos trio have been circulating the internet since. The visuals harken back to The Sports Daily‘s coverage of McGregor spending his 30th birthday with Quavo and the fellas in the studio back in July.

Judging by his presence in the pictures and recordings, it doesn’t appear as though McGregor is still trying to get over his loss in a dominating performance by Nurmagomedov. He may have been hit with a punishment by Nevada’s commission, but barring an extension, it will only last all of ten days. Thus, it is hard to imagine that there is anything McGregor could be stressing if not how outclassed he seemed to be at UFC 229.

Meanwhile, as the self-proclaimed “Notorious” one pops bottles with rappers in promotion of his Twelve Irish Whiskey label, Nurmagomedov has been speaking out in protest and fear that he might incur a disproportionate infraction for being the aggressor after last week’s showdown. And his complaints were heard loud and clear by a rapper who it appears the Russian may have in his own corner moving forward.

As has been reported by The Inquisitr, 50 Cent has stepped up to offer the love he believes the UFC is lacking, by proposing to pay Nurmagomedov $2 million if he switches over to fight with the Bellator promotion that he partnered up with earlier this year.