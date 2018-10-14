‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Poses In A Barely-There Thong While Packing On The PDA With Fiance

After Lala Kent announced last month that she is engaged and officially off the market, the Vanderpump Rules star recently decided to show the world how much she loves her fiance.

The 28-year-old star recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself where she is seen wearing a tiny yellow bikini while kissing her man. The picture is taken during a vacation in Miami.

In the photograph, Kent provides a generous view of her thigh and also shows off her deep cleavage to completely wow her fans. She captioned the photo with a “honeypot” emoji that she used for her husband-to-be.

Last month during a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, she got engaged to her 46-year-old boyfriend, film producer Randall Emmett, just a day before her 28th birthday, per E! Online.

According to a report by the Inquisitr, the star felt very happy about her engagement and said that she is looking forward to the wedding.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!”

In the picture that she posted on Instagram, she is also seen flaunting her engagement ring, which reportedly cost $150,000, per the Inquisitr.

Kent also posted a series of Instagram stories, where she shared various moments from her vacation trip with her fans and followers. In one of the stories, she is heard saying (about the moments), “if you don’t Instagram it, it didn’t happen.”

The reality star also posted a story which shows her future in-laws, and while filming the videos she kept flashing her huge diamond ring. In another video, she is seen wearing a sexy black cut-out mesh bodysuit, which shows a lot of cleavage and accentuates her great figure.

“Sometimes I like to pretend like I am sexy,” she said, and is heard asking her fiance if she is looking fat, which he obviously denied.

Amid a few nasty comments that people posted on her picture regarding the age difference between Lala and Randell, the majority of her followers found her PDA-packed display very cute, and genuinely felt happy for the couple.

“I love the love [that] you guys have for each other,” one fan wrote on the post. While another follower felt envious of the love that the couple seem to have for each other.

“I pray I find a love like this, one day. You are both so lucky,” she wrote.